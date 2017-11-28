5 Flavor-Packed, Beer-Infused Recipes

Beer is good for a lot more than quenching your thirst on a summer day and giving you the confidence to approach beautiful women. In fact, it’s perhaps the most underrated cooking ingredient in your kitchen. Seriously. A good beer can replace some or all of the liquid—such as stock or wine—in practically any recipe, adding its own flavor without adding many calories and boosting your antioxidant intake. So save some suds for the following recipes, all of which have significant health benefits and will change your opinion of beer as a mere empty-calorie indulgence food. Truth be told, you can have your drink and eat it, too.
2 of 6
Pork Salad With Mustard-Beer Dressing
Christopher Testani / M+F Magazine
Take your basic salad up a notch by topping it with grilled pork instead of chicken, and by adding a splash of beer to the dressing.
Be bold and incorporate beer to enhance the flavor of these already rich bison burgers. Just don't bother with light beers as their flavor won't hold up to cooking. Stick with the stronger, darker varieties.
Beer is awash in antioxidants, the compounds that help annihilate potentially harmful free radicals in the body, so don't feel guilty about throwing a little extra brew in the skillet of this Mexican classic.