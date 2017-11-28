Healthy Recipes

5 Flavor-Packed, Beer-Infused Recipes

Skip the beer belly with these low-calorie dishes.

Meals on Tap

Beer is good for a lot more than quenching your thirst on a summer day and giving you the confidence to approach beautiful women. In fact, it’s perhaps the most underrated cooking ingredient in your kitchen. Seriously. A good beer can replace some or all of the liquid—such as stock or wine—in practically any recipe, adding its own flavor without adding many calories and boosting your antioxidant intake. So save some suds for the following recipes, all of which have significant health benefits and will change your opinion of beer as a mere empty-calorie indulgence food. Truth be told, you can have your drink and eat it, too.

Pork Salad With Mustard-Beer Dressing

Take your basic salad up a notch by topping it with grilled pork instead of chicken, and by adding a splash of beer to the dressing. 

Get the recipe: Pork Salad With Mustard-Beer Dressing Recipe

Bison Beer Burger With Caramelized Onions

Be bold and incorporate beer to enhance the flavor of these already rich bison burgers. Just don't bother with light beers as their flavor won't hold up to cooking. Stick with the stronger, darker varieties.

Get the recipe: Bison Beer Burger With Caramelized Onions 

Beer-Braised Chicken Tacos

Beer is awash in antioxidants, the compounds that help annihilate potentially harmful free radicals in the body, so don't feel guilty about throwing a little extra brew in the skillet of this Mexican classic.

Get the recipe: Beer-Braised Chicken Tacos

Beer-steamed Mussels

Beer can substitute for water, stock, or wine in almost any recipe, so instead of steaming your mussels in white wine like usual, why not give your good ol' pint a try?

Get the recipe: Beer-steamed Mussels

Greek Yogurt Bowls With Chocolate-Stout Sauce

If you want to indulge yourself a bit, your diet doesn't need to suffer — this filling dessert combines yogurt with a complex chocolate-stout sauce and comes in at only 216 calories per serving.

Get the recipe: Greek Yogurt Bowls With Chocolate-Stout Sauce

