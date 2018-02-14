PeopleImages / Getty

5 Recipes for Eating Clean

We asked a bodybuilder-turned-chef for his go-to dinner recipes.

Abs season is closer than you realize. The sooner you ditch the winter comfort foods and start cleaning up your diet, the easier it’ll be to make the transition. We enlisted bodybuilder-turned-chef Carlo Filippone to come up with five killer recipes so that eating clean won’t feel like such a chore.

Travis Rathbone / M+F Magazine
1. Filet Mignon Italiana

This protein-packed dish is loaded with all the essential nutrients you need to fuel your workout for maximum gains.

Click here for the recipe >>>

Travis Rathbone
2. Lemon-pepper Chicken With Fingerling Potatoes and Kale

Chicken, kale, and potatoes—need we say more? This recipe blends these three nutritious ingredients and packs some serious flavor.

Click here for the recipe >>>

Travis Rathbone / M+F Magazine
3. Honey-ginger Salmon and Root Medley

Looking to add some healthy seafood to your diet?  Loaded with protein and nutrient-rich vegetables to boot, this recipe is a surefire way to clean up your diet and fuel your body with the quality muscle-building ingredients. 

Click here for the recipe >>>

Travis Rathbone
4. Chicken Dip

When done incorrectly, dips can be hazardous. In this case, we're talking about the kind of dip that you eat. So often, this favorite type of snacking food is loaded with unhealthy, gut-busting ingredients that are sure to expand your waistline.

However, this particular dip will keep your midsection in check with an array of healthy, low-fat ingredients you won't feel guilty about scarfing down.

Click here for the recipe >>>

Travis Rathbone
5. Salmon Dip

Can't get enough salmon in your diet? If so, this mouthwatering dip has your name all over it. Loaded with the muscle-building protein of salmon, it's a dish to which you'll find yourself frequently coming back.

Click here for the recipe >>>

