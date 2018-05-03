Lauri Patterson/Getty Images

Healthy Recipes

5 Unique Ways to Prepare Spaghetti Squash

New ways to warm up to this winter veggie, which is rich in fiber, potassium, and vitamin C.

by
Lauri Patterson/Getty Images
View Gallery (5)

You've probably heard of spaghetti squash—the lower-calorie, nutrient-packed alternative to pasta that you never knew your diet needed. For those watching their carb intake, it's a satisfying way to get your "pasta" fix without wrecking your diet. 

But too often, healthy foods are relegated to certain dishes. Such is the case with spaghetti squash, which can act as way more than just a substitute for actual spaghetti. 

On the following slides, New Jersey–based registered dietitian Jenna Werner shares five ways to switch it up.

 

5 Unique Ways to Prepare Spaghetti Squash
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Westend61 / Getty
1. Soup

Swap out the noodles in chicken noodle soup for cooked spaghetti squash strands. (It will reduce carbs and increase the nutrient and vegetable content.) You can also add cooked spaghetti squash strands to chili, ramen, and salads. When adding to salads, try it cold or hot. 

2 of 5
SilviaJansen / Getty
2. Overnight Oats

Place ¼ cup cooked spaghetti squash strands in a blender with 3 tbsp milk. Blend until pureed. In a jar, add ½ cup oats, the pureed spaghetti squash mix, 1 tbsp chia seeds, ½ cup chopped fruit, 2 tbsp nuts, cinnamon, and 1 scoop of protein powder. Mix well with spoon. Add ½ cup milk, close jar, and shake. Stick in fridge overnight. Eat right out of the jar in the morning.

3 of 5
Tom Baker / EyeEm / Getty
3. Spaghetti & Meatballs

Cut squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds and discard. Place squash halves facedown on baking tray and add a little water to tray. Roast in 400°F oven for 30 to 45 minutes, depending on squash size. Use a fork to scoop out spaghetti-like strands. Pair these with a marinara sauce and top with lean beef or turkey meatballs.

4 of 5
Iryna Melnyk / Getty
4. Muffins

Combine cooked strands of 1 spaghetti squash in a bowl with 3 cups chopped spinach and 1 diced onion. Add salt, pepper, garlic, and red pepper flakes. In a separate bowl, beat 4 eggs. Mix eggs in with vegetable mix. Grease muffin tray. Scoop mixture into muffin cups. Bake at 350°F for 25 minutes.

5 of 5
Monteros, Hugo / Getty
5. Lasagna

Cut squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out seeds and discard. Place squash halves faceup in baking dish. Roast in 400°F oven for 30 to 45 minutes, depending on squash size. Use a fork to scoop out spaghetti-like strands and set aside. Keep squash halves faceup. Cook ½ lb ground turkey breast in pan with garlic; mix with ½ can crushed tomatoes, salt, pepper, and garlic-and-herb seasoning. In a bowl, mix 2 cups sautéed kale with ½ cup ricotta and ¼ cup shredded mozzarella. Add squash strands to cheese mix and fill squash boats. Top with sauce and shredded mozzarella. Bake for 15 minutes at 425°F.

Topics:
Comments