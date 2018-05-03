Lauri Patterson/Getty Images
Healthy Recipes
5 Unique Ways to Prepare Spaghetti Squash
New ways to warm up to this winter veggie, which is rich in fiber, potassium, and vitamin C.
You've probably heard of spaghetti squash—the lower-calorie, nutrient-packed alternative to pasta that you never knew your diet needed. For those watching their carb intake, it's a satisfying way to get your "pasta" fix without wrecking your diet.
But too often, healthy foods are relegated to certain dishes. Such is the case with spaghetti squash, which can act as way more than just a substitute for actual spaghetti.
On the following slides, New Jersey–based registered dietitian Jenna Werner shares five ways to switch it up.
1 of 5
Westend61 / Getty
2 of 5
SilviaJansen / Getty
3 of 5
Tom Baker / EyeEm / Getty
4 of 5
Iryna Melnyk / Getty
5 of 5
Monteros, Hugo / Getty