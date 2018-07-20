Brian Klutch

5 Vegan Snacks That Taste Like Actual Meat

Your taste buds won't know these protein-rich snacks are meatless.

Brian Klutch
Say you’ve just completed a grueling workout and you’re craving a meaty snack—but without the actual meat. Whether you’re vegan by choice or among the millions of Americans seeking a way to cut down on animal products without sacrificing nutrition, there are an increasing number of options that offer a good amount of protein and energy. And these days, the best of them taste a whole lot more like real meat and a lot less like an old shoe.

Click through to check out our favorite meatless snack options.

Brian Klutch
1. Outstanding Foods Pig Out Pigless Bacon Chips

Even longtime vegans confess to a weakness for bacon, so these chips—made from mushrooms—are designed to satisfy your bacon needs without harming any hogs. They come in four flavors: Original, BBQ, Chipotle, and Cheddar. But let’s be honest: You’ll be in it for the bacon fix.

$5; outstandingfoods.com

Brian Klutch
2. Hickory Smoked Primal Strips

Founded back in 2001 in West Virginia by a couple of hiking buddies, this company offers vegan jerky in multiple flavors designed to give you an energy boost. Each of the hickory-smoked strips packs 10 grams of protein and only three grams of sugar.

$1.25; primalspiritfoods.com

Brian Klutch
3. Louisville Vegan Jerky

Some of the best-tasting vegan jerky comes from this company. Its Tod’s Smoked Chipotle flavor is named after Louisville native Tod Browning, director of 1931’s Dracula, but with 21 grams of protein per bag and only a trace of sugar, it shouldn’t scare you away, pre- or post-workout.

$7; louisvilleveganfoods.com

Brian Klutch
4. Akua Kelp Jerky

Maybe jerky made from seaweed sounds a little weird, but this stuff was already generating buzz before it hit the market earlier this year. It has roughly half the calories of an average serving of beef jerky, it’s far lower in sodium, and it will provide you a good amount of protein while you commune with the ocean.

$4; akua.co

Brian Klutch
5. Loma Linda Fishless Tuna

Seeking a little tofu of the sea? These new pouches from veteran vegan brand Loma Linda are gluten-free and come in Lemon Pepper, Sesame Ginger, and Thai Sweet Chili flavors. None are more than 90 calories, and you won’t need to carry a can opener in your gym bag.

$2; atlanticnaturalfoods.com

