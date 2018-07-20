5 Vegan Snacks That Taste Like Actual Meat

Say you’ve just completed a grueling workout and you’re craving a meaty snack—but without the actual meat. Whether you’re vegan by choice or among the millions of Americans seeking a way to cut down on animal products without sacrificing nutrition, there are an increasing number of options that offer a good amount of protein and energy. And these days, the best of them taste a whole lot more like real meat and a lot less like an old shoe.

Click through to check out our favorite meatless snack options.