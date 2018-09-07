5 Ways to Cook With Turkey Bacon

Turkey bacon is a low-fat source of protein that comes packed with all the B vitamins, including a high level of B3—aka niacin—which is important for synthesizing the starch stored in muscles and liver for energy. But for some, the flavor can’t match a cut slabs of traditional pork bacon.

There is hope, though. With a little know-how and some simple ingredients, that plate full of turkey bacon can go from bland diet food to a healthy, delicious feast.