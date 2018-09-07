Chris Clor / Getty

5 Ways to Cook With Turkey Bacon

Turkey bacon has fewer calories and less saturated fat than pork bacon—just don't go hog wild with your portions.

Chris Clor / Getty
Turkey bacon is a low-fat source of protein that comes packed with all the B vitamins, including a high level of B3—aka niacin—which is important for synthesizing the starch stored in muscles and liver for energy. But for some, the flavor can’t match a cut slabs of traditional pork bacon.

There is hope, though. With a little know-how and some simple ingredients, that plate full of turkey bacon can go from bland diet food to a healthy, delicious feast.

Travis Todd / EyeEm / Getty
1. Pan-fry It
  • Place 2 chopped slices of bacon in a small, cold skillet.
  • Cook 3 to 4 minutes over medium heat, or until bacon starts to crisp.
  • Add 1 quart chopped brussels sprouts.
  • Cook 3 to 4 minutes more, covered, over low heat, or until sprouts are cooked through.
  • Drizzle with 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar.
Geri Lavrov / Getty
2. Chili-fy It
  • Place 2 chopped slices of bacon in a large, cold saucepan.
  • Cook over medium heat until crispy.
  • Stir in 1 chopped red bell pepper.
  • Cook 2 minutes. Add 1 (15 oz) can black beans (drained and rinsed) and 1 (15 oz) can chicken broth.
  • Simmer 12 minutes uncovered.
Preappy / Getty
3. Wrap It
  • Preheat oven to 400°F.
  • Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
  • Cut 4 slices of bacon in half.
  • Wrap 2 asparagus spears in each piece of bacon; place on sheet.
  • Sprinkle with 1⁄2 tsp freshly ground black pepper.
  • Bake 15 minutes, or until bacon is crisp.
Foodcollection / Getty
4. Roast It
  • Preheat oven to 400°F.
  • Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
  • Arrange 2 handfuls of kale leaves in the center of sheet.
  • Spread 1 tbsp Dijon mustard over 1 boneless, skinless chicken breast.
  • Cut 1 bacon slice in half and layer it over top of chicken.
  • Roast for 25 minutes on center rack, or until bacon is crisp and chicken is cooked through.
MCT / Contributor / Getty
5. Coat It
  • Place 4 slices of bacon in a large, cold skillet.
  • Cook 6 to 8 minutes over medium heat, turning once or twice until crisp.
  • Drain on paper towels.
  • Melt 1⁄4 cup chopped 70% dark chocolate in a small saucepan with 1 tbsp heavy cream over low heat.
  • Dip bacon slices; let cool on wax paper.
