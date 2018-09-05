5 Ways to Incorporate Peanut Butter Into Your Diet

Peanut butter is a great source of heart-healthy fat and protein, but it can be tiring to eat it the same way day in and day out. These creative recipes will mix up your PB routine while keeping it as part of your diet.

If you've been skimping out on this classic nut butter, for reasons other than being allergic, here's something you should consider: people who regularly ate peanuts had a 21% less chance of dying over five years, says a 2015 study.