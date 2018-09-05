fcafotodigital / Getty

5 Ways to Incorporate Peanut Butter Into Your Diet

It’s great for more than just smearing on bread.

Peanut butter is a great source of heart-healthy fat and protein, but it can be tiring to eat it the same way day in and day out. These creative recipes will mix up your PB routine while keeping it as part of your diet. 

If you've been skimping out on this classic nut butter, for reasons other than being allergic, here's something you should consider: people who regularly ate peanuts had a 21% less chance of dying over five years, says a 2015 study.

"Blomfield, George" / Getty
1. Bake Granola Bars

Combine 1 cup peanut butter (PB), 1⁄4 cup shredded coconut, 2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tbsp maple syrup, 1 tbsp coconut oil, 1⁄2 cup rolled oats, and 2 tbsp sesame seeds. Spread on a nonstick baking dish. Bake at 350°F for 10 minutes. Let cool. Cut into bars.

Wolfgang Schardt / Getty
2. Indulge With Some Fudge

Cook 1 cup PB, 1⁄4 cup coconut butter, 2 tbsp maple syrup, 2 tsp vanilla extract, and 1⁄2 cup crushed peanuts over medi- um heat until smooth. Pour into a nonstick 9-inch square pan. Cool until solid.

Moya McAllister
3. Stir Up a Sauce

Blend 4 tbsp crunchy PB with 1 tbsp each ginger, parsley, cilantro, rice wine vinegar, tamari, honey, lime juice, and sesame oil until smooth. Drizzle over cooked meat.

Andrew Purcell
4. Make Pancakes

Combine 1 diced banana, 2 tbsp PB, 2 tbsp coconut oil, 1⁄2 cup milk, and 1 egg and whisk until  u y. Stir in 1⁄4 cup sprouted whole-wheat flour. Add 1⁄8 batter to griddle and cook 2 minutes on each side. Top with banana slices, walnuts, and cinnamon.

Bill Diodato/Fuse / Getty
5. Whip Up a "Sundae"

Cut a banana lengthwise without slicing all the way through. Spread 2 tbsp creamy PB on one half and close slightly. Sprinkle with 2 tbsp raisins, 1 tbsp walnuts, and 1 tbsp hemp seeds. Top with yogurt and honey.

