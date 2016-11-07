7 Super Simple Snacks and Meals

Let's face it, sometimes nutritional meals aren't the easiest or fastest to prepare. These recipes are perfect for those out there who are looking to pack on some muscle, but aren't exactly powerhouses in the kitchen. You will be able to master these meals and wow your friends the next time they come over after the gym.

There is something for every taste, whether you like vegetables or meaty sandwiches or a little of both. We have included meals with varying portion size, so if you're in the mood for just a snack or a full fledged meal, we've got you covered. You will be the master of your domain in the kitchen and in the gym before you know it and people will definitely start to take notice.