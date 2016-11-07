LauriPatterson / Getty

7 Super Simple Snacks and Meals

With the right cooking gadgets, you can quickly and easily whip up these healthy and delicious recipes.

Let's face it, sometimes nutritional meals aren't the easiest or fastest to prepare. These recipes are perfect for those out there who are looking to pack on some muscle, but aren't exactly powerhouses in the kitchen. You will be able to master these meals and wow your friends the next time they come over after the gym.

There is something for every taste, whether you like vegetables or meaty sandwiches or a little of both. We have included meals with varying portion size, so if you're in the mood for just a snack or a full fledged meal, we've got you covered. You will be the master of your domain in the kitchen and in the gym before you know it and people will definitely start to take notice. 

 

Pumpkin Spice Protein Flax Waffles

Don’t overthink a simple meal. Just add water to your favorite protein powder, flax, and oats and with a little spice you’re in for a nutritious breakfast.

Click here for the full recipe.

Barbecue Lentil Stew

Making homemade soup doesn’t have to be intimidating or time-consuming. Let a pressure cooker take the pressure off you completely. Just add ingredients, set the dials, and return to a delicious meal hours later.

Click here for the full recipe. 

Open-faced Nut Butter Toast

It’s time to challenge your simple PB&J standby with this flavorful new twist on an old staple. One bite of this protein packed snack and you’ll never go back.

Click here for the full recipe.

15-Minute Sloppy Joes

Don’t waste time slicing and dicing. Instead, simply employ the help of a food processor to make hassle-free meals like this all-American fave.

Click here for the full recipe.

Hearty Artichokes with Garlic and Olive Oil

Don’t miss out on the health benefits of artichokes simply on prep time. With the help of a slow cooker, you can set your chokes to cook while you go about your day, and return to a strong meal rich in antioxidants, dietary fiber, and potassium.  

Click here for the full recipe.

Paleo Sweet Potato Chips

Satisfy your snack craving with this homemade, autumn sweet potato recipe. Whether in the oven or a smaller, more compact, countertop convection oven you'll be able to quickly and easily cook up these tasty chips for the perfect bodybuilding snack. 

Click here for the full recipe.

Birthday Cake Protein Shake

This easy-to-make shake blended with the richest ingredients goes down easy after any workout.

Click here for the full recipe.

