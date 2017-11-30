Almond Flour Cinnamon Rolls

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients for the crust in a food processor. Once a dough forms, place it in a bowl in the freezer while you make the filling.

2. Preheat oven to 350°. Line a cast-iron pan or a 9" pie dish with parchment paper. (You don’t have to use parchment paper, but I always do because I hate scrubbing dishes.)

3. Clean out the food processor (just wipe it clean) and then add Medjool dates, cinnamon, and maple syrup until a syrupy/pasty mixture forms.

4. The longer you freeze the dough, the easier it will be to work with. Work with 1/3 of the dough at a time. Flatten it out to ¼" thick, then slather it with filling. If desired, you can also sprinkle the pecan pieces in the cinnamon rolls as well. Then, roll the dough into logs; the dough may break while you roll it, that's OK—just keep rolling.

5. Slice the logs into 1" cinnamon rolls and place them in the pan. You can place them right up next to each other. Because they don’t have yeast, they won’t rise.

6. Repeat until you have used all the dough.

7. Bake cinnamon rolls for 35-40 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

8. While your cinnamon rolls are baking, make the frosting by combining all the ingredients until you get a frosting.

9. If you plan to serve these immediately, go ahead and drizzle them with the frosting. However, because of the yogurt in the frosting, it doesn’t taste the best when heated. If you plan to reheat the cinnamon rolls, hold off on frosting them. Enjoy. Don’t forget to garnish with more pecans if you're using them.