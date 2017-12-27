Healthy Recipes

Apple-cinnamon Protein Crepes

Turn this timeless pastry into a perfect snack to help you sculpt your abs.

by
Apple Cinnamon Protein Crepe
Christopher Testani
Calories 191
Protein 20g
Fat 5g
Carbs 16g
Christopher Testani

Eating healthy doesn't have to be boring, and this apple-cinnamon crepe is the perfect example of that. In addition to being a sweet treat, this recipes packs a bit of protein with egg whites in the ingredients. 

Apple-cinnamon Protein Crepes
You'll need
  • 2 apples, peeled, thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp water
  • 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon, plus more for garnish
  • 3 tbsp stevia, plus ½ tsp for crepe batter
  • 4 tsp reduced-fat grass-fed butter
  • 1 scoop vanilla whey protein
  • 2/3 cup cup egg whites
  • 1 tbsp unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • 1 tbsp ground flax seed
  • 1 tbsp coconut flour
  • 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 15 drops SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia, vanilla crème flavor Raw honey (optional)
Directions 
1. Place a sauté pan on medium heat. Add apples, water, lemon juice, cinnamon, 3 tbsp stevia, and 2 tsp butter. Stir and cook for about 10 minutes, or until apples soften. Set aside
2. In a blender, add whey protein, egg whites, almond milk, flaxseed, coconut flour, ½ tsp stevia, and 1 tsp butter. Blend until a batter forms
3. In a large sauté pan on medium heat, spread ⅓ tsp butter to coat bottom of pan. Pour 1/3 of the batter; spread to form a thin layer by tilting pan. When edges start to slightly fold in and are brown, carefully flip with a spatula. Cook remaining 2 crepes.
4. Spread 1/3 of the apple mixture over half of the crepe. Fold over, then fold over again to form a triangle. Repeat with the other 2 crepes.
5. In a small bowl, mix Greek yogurt and vanilla stevia drops. Top each crepe with 1/3 of the yogurt mixture. Garnish with cinnamon and drizzle with honey, if desired.
Topics:
Comments