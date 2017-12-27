Apple-cinnamon Protein Crepes

Directions

1. Place a sauté pan on medium heat. Add apples, water, lemon juice, cinnamon, 3 tbsp stevia, and 2 tsp butter. Stir and cook for about 10 minutes, or until apples soften. Set aside

2. In a blender, add whey protein, egg whites, almond milk, flaxseed, coconut flour, ½ tsp stevia, and 1 tsp butter. Blend until a batter forms

3. In a large sauté pan on medium heat, spread ⅓ tsp butter to coat bottom of pan. Pour 1/3 of the batter; spread to form a thin layer by tilting pan. When edges start to slightly fold in and are brown, carefully flip with a spatula. Cook remaining 2 crepes.

4. Spread 1/3 of the apple mixture over half of the crepe. Fold over, then fold over again to form a triangle. Repeat with the other 2 crepes.

5. In a small bowl, mix Greek yogurt and vanilla stevia drops. Top each crepe with 1/3 of the yogurt mixture. Garnish with cinnamon and drizzle with honey, if desired.