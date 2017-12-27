Healthy Recipes
Apple-cinnamon Protein Crepes
Turn this timeless pastry into a perfect snack to help you sculpt your abs.
Eating healthy doesn't have to be boring, and this apple-cinnamon crepe is the perfect example of that. In addition to being a sweet treat, this recipes packs a bit of protein with egg whites in the ingredients.
You'll need
- 2 apples, peeled, thinly sliced
- 2 tbsp water
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon, plus more for garnish
- 3 tbsp stevia, plus ½ tsp for crepe batter
- 4 tsp reduced-fat grass-fed butter
- 1 scoop vanilla whey protein
- 2/3 cup cup egg whites
- 1 tbsp unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 1 tbsp ground flax seed
- 1 tbsp coconut flour
- 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
- 15 drops SweetLeaf Liquid Stevia, vanilla crème flavor Raw honey (optional)
Directions
1. Place a sauté pan on medium heat. Add apples, water, lemon juice, cinnamon, 3 tbsp stevia, and 2 tsp butter. Stir and cook for about 10 minutes, or until apples soften. Set aside
2. In a blender, add whey protein, egg whites, almond milk, flaxseed, coconut flour, ½ tsp stevia, and 1 tsp butter. Blend until a batter forms
3. In a large sauté pan on medium heat, spread ⅓ tsp butter to coat bottom of pan. Pour 1/3 of the batter; spread to form a thin layer by tilting pan. When edges start to slightly fold in and are brown, carefully flip with a spatula. Cook remaining 2 crepes.
4. Spread 1/3 of the apple mixture over half of the crepe. Fold over, then fold over again to form a triangle. Repeat with the other 2 crepes.
5. In a small bowl, mix Greek yogurt and vanilla stevia drops. Top each crepe with 1/3 of the yogurt mixture. Garnish with cinnamon and drizzle with honey, if desired.