This hearty cold-weather recipe is filling but will still keep your summer body lasting throughout the fall and winter months so you have less catching up to do once the sun rears its head again.

Apple-Curry Tuna Melt Servings: 1

You'll need 1 5oz can albacore tuna

2 tbsp nonfat Greek yogurt

½ tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp chopped walnuts

2 tbsp diced red onion

½ tsp curry powder

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp Himalayan sea salt

Pinch black pepper

Pinch ground ginger

Pinch ground nutmeg

Pinch ground coriander

Pinch ground cinnamon

¼ apple, thinly sliced

2 slices Ezekiel bread

1 slice cheddar cheese

This recipe features tuna, an excellent source of protein and a good change from your typical chicken breast. To get the most out of your fish, try the brand Wild Planet, which offers tuna with lower mercury levels and higher omega-3s.