Healthy Recipes
Apple-Curry Tuna Melt
This hearty cold-weather recipe is filling but will still keep your summer body lasting throughout the fall and winter months so you have less catching up to do once the sun rears its head again.
Apple-Curry Tuna Melt Servings: 1
You'll need
- 1 5oz can albacore tuna
- 2 tbsp nonfat Greek yogurt
- ½ tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp chopped walnuts
- 2 tbsp diced red onion
- ½ tsp curry powder
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp Himalayan sea salt
- Pinch black pepper
- Pinch ground ginger
- Pinch ground nutmeg
- Pinch ground coriander
- Pinch ground cinnamon
- ¼ apple, thinly sliced
- 2 slices Ezekiel bread
- 1 slice cheddar cheese
This recipe features tuna, an excellent source of protein and a good change from your typical chicken breast. To get the most out of your fish, try the brand Wild Planet, which offers tuna with lower mercury levels and higher omega-3s.
Directions
1. Rinse tuna under cold water, then transfer to a mixing bowl and break up big chunks with a fork.
2. Add yogurt, mustard, walnuts, onion, and spices and combine.
3. Lay apple slices on 1 slice of bread. Top with tuna mixture, then add cheese and the other slice of bread.
4. Place a pan on medium-low heat and add sandwich, cheese-side down. When cheese starts to melt (about 5 minutes), flip and cook for another 3 minutes.