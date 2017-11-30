Apple Pecan Bread Pudding

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the applesauce, almond milk, eggs, and spices. Stir in the bread, apple, cranberries, and pecans.

2. Pour the ingredients into a baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap, and leave in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to allow the bread to absorb all of the flavors.

3. Preheat your oven to 350°. Bake your bread pudding for about 45 minutes or until it’s golden brown.