This bread pudding features whole grain bread for extra fiber, and is sweetened with apple sauce instead of sugar. It’s loaded with healthy fats and fiber from the pecans, and chock full of fruit. Compared to other nuts, pecans are the highest in gamma-tocepherols, a type of vitamin E that could boost heart health.
Apple Pecan Bread Pudding Servings: 6
Prep time: 30 | Cook time: 45
You'll need
- 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 4 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 Tbsp ground cinnamon
- ½ Tbsp nutmeg
- 6 slices whole-grain bread, cut into 1" cubes
- 1 sweet apple, such as Gala, cored and diced
- ½ cup dried cranberries, unsweetened if possible
- ½ cup pecan pieces
Recipe courtesy of 80 Twenty Nutrition.
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine the applesauce, almond milk, eggs, and spices. Stir in the bread, apple, cranberries, and pecans.
2. Pour the ingredients into a baking dish. Cover with plastic wrap, and leave in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to allow the bread to absorb all of the flavors.
3. Preheat your oven to 350°. Bake your bread pudding for about 45 minutes or until it’s golden brown.