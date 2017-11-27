Healthy Recipes
Baked Sole With Grapefruit Avocado Salsa
Baked Sole With Grapefruit Avocado Salsa Servings: 2
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 12 min.
You'll need
- 4 oz sole (flounder) fillets
- 3 cups organic baby spinach
- ½ cup grapefruit, cubed
- ½ cup avocado, cubed
- ¼ cup red pepper, chopped
- ¼ cup yellow pepper, chopped
- 1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 tsp fresh parsley, minced
- 1 Tbsp spring onion, minced
- Red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1 cup brown rice, cooked
Directions
1. In a medium-size bowl, combine grapefruit, avocado, peppers, lime juice, parsley, onion, and pepper flakes; toss lightly. Chill in the refrigerator.
2. Preheat oven to 375°. Line baking sheet with parchment paper lightly coated with cooking spray.
3. Rinse fillets; pat dry. Bake fillets 10–12 minutes.
4. Top each fillet with salsa, and serve on a bed of baby spinach with a side of rice.