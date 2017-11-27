Healthy Recipes

Baked Sole With Grapefruit Avocado Salsa

This good-for-you seafood dish will help you sculpt the body you want.

by
Baked Sole with Grapefruit Avocado Salsa
Moya McAllister
Calories 320
Protein 26g
Fat 8g
Carbs 37g
Sugar 6g
Moya McAllister
Baked Sole With Grapefruit Avocado Salsa Servings: 2
Prep time: 15 min.   |   Cook time: 12 min.
You'll need
  • 4 oz sole (flounder) fillets
  • 3 cups organic baby spinach
  • ½ cup grapefruit, cubed
  • ½ cup avocado, cubed
  • ¼ cup red pepper, chopped
  • ¼ cup yellow pepper, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1 tsp fresh parsley, minced
  • 1 Tbsp spring onion, minced
  • Red pepper flakes (optional)
  • 1 cup brown rice, cooked
Directions 
1. In a medium-size bowl, combine grapefruit, avocado, peppers, lime juice, parsley, onion, and pepper flakes; toss lightly. Chill in the refrigerator.
2. Preheat oven to 375°. Line baking sheet with parchment paper lightly coated with cooking spray.
3. Rinse fillets; pat dry. Bake fillets 10–12 minutes.
4. Top each fillet with salsa, and serve on a bed of baby spinach with a side of rice.
Topics:
Comments