Baked Sole with Grapefruit Avocado Salsa

Directions

1. In a medium-size bowl, combine grapefruit, avocado, peppers, lime juice, parsley, onion, and pepper flakes; toss lightly. Chill in the refrigerator.

2. Preheat oven to 375°. Line baking sheet with parchment paper lightly coated with cooking spray.

3. Rinse fillets; pat dry. Bake fillets 10–12 minutes.

4. Top each fillet with salsa, and serve on a bed of baby spinach with a side of rice.