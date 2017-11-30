Healthy Recipes
Blueberry Protein Cheesecake
Using real blueberries makes this an antioxidant-rich treat.
The calorie- and fat-dense traditional cheesecake recipe is lightened up in this version by using some light cream cheese, nonfat yogurt, and cottage cheese for extra protein. Topping your cheesecake with fresh blueberries means you’re getting plenty of antioxidants in your dessert. Plus, they add an extra kick of vitamin C, which can’t hurt during cold and flu season.
Blueberry Protein Cheesecake Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 35
You'll need
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 3 Tbsp honey, divided
- 1 container (8 oz) nonfat orange or tangerine yogurt
- 4 oz low-fat cream cheese, from an 8-oz package
- 3/4 cup nonfat cottage cheese
- 1 Tbsp cornstarch
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
Recipe courtesy of Blueberry Council.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°.
2. In a small bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and 2 Tbsp of honey. Transfer to a 9" pie plate.
3. With the back of a spoon, press mixture onto bottom and halfway up sides of plate.
4. In a food processor container, place yogurt, cream cheese, cottage cheese, and cornstarch. Whirl until smooth, about 1 minute.
5. Add eggs. Whirl until blended.
6. Pour about half of the cheese mixture onto the crust. Top with ½ cup of the blueberries. Cover with remaining cheese mixture.
7. Bake until firm, about 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
8. In a microwaveable dish, microwave the remaining 1 Tbsp honey until just liquefied, about 15 seconds.
9. Add the remaining 1½ cups blueberries. Toss to coat. Top pie with berries.
10. Loosely cover pie. Refrigerate until firm, about 3 hours.