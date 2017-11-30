Blueberry Protein Cheesecake

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. In a small bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and 2 Tbsp of honey. Transfer to a 9" pie plate.

3. With the back of a spoon, press mixture onto bottom and halfway up sides of plate.

4. In a food processor container, place yogurt, cream cheese, cottage cheese, and cornstarch. Whirl until smooth, about 1 minute.

5. Add eggs. Whirl until blended.

6. Pour about half of the cheese mixture onto the crust. Top with ½ cup of the blueberries. Cover with remaining cheese mixture.

7. Bake until firm, about 35 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

8. In a microwaveable dish, microwave the remaining 1 Tbsp honey until just liquefied, about 15 seconds.

9. Add the remaining 1½ cups blueberries. Toss to coat. Top pie with berries.

10. Loosely cover pie. Refrigerate until firm, about 3 hours.