Healthy Recipes
Broiled Cod With Charred Tomatillo Salsa
This low-cal protein is the perfect centerpiece for a diet-friendly meal.
This entrée features lightly seasoned cod and a tart and citrusy charred tomatillo salsa.
Broiled Cod With Charred Tomatillo Salsa Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 20 min.
Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 20 min.
You'll need
- 5 large tomatillos, stems and husks removed
- 2 serrano chilies, stems and seeds removed, chopped
- 2 diced white onion
- ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro
- 1⁄2 tsp lime juice
- 1 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 lb cod fillets (fresh or frozen)
- 1⁄2 tsp garlic powder
- 1⁄2 tsp ground black pepper
Quick Tip: You can substitute tilapia, haddock, or roughy for the cod. The macros will be very similar.
This recipe excerpted from The Bodybuilder’s Kitchen, by Erin Stern. $17; amazon.com.
Directions
1. Preheat broiler to low. Line a small baking pan with aluminum foil and place tomatillos and chilies in pan. Place pan on top oven rack. Broil until charred, about 6 to 8 minutes, flipping tomatillos and chilies halfway through.
2. Add tomatillos, chilies, onion, cilantro, lime juice, and ½ tsp salt to a blender. Pulse in 10-second intervals until mixture is smooth. Set aside.
3. Spray small baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place cod in pan, season with garlic powder, the remaining ½ tsp salt, and pepper. Broil for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until fish is lightly browned.
4. Transfer cod to a serving platter and spoon the salsa over top.