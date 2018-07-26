Broiled Cod With Charred Tomatillo Salsa

Directions

1. Preheat broiler to low. Line a small baking pan with aluminum foil and place tomatillos and chilies in pan. Place pan on top oven rack. Broil until charred, about 6 to 8 minutes, flipping tomatillos and chilies halfway through.

2. Add tomatillos, chilies, onion, cilantro, lime juice, and ½ tsp salt to a blender. Pulse in 10-second intervals until mixture is smooth. Set aside.

3. Spray small baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place cod in pan, season with garlic powder, the remaining ½ tsp salt, and pepper. Broil for 3 to 4 minutes per side, until fish is lightly browned.

4. Transfer cod to a serving platter and spoon the salsa over top.