Clean Eating: Honey-ginger Salmon and Root Medley

Looking to add some healthy seafood to your diet? This recipe from bodybuilder turned chef Carlo Filippone will lure you in the right direction. Loaded with protein and nutrient-rich vegetables to boot, it's a surefire way to clean up your diet and fuel your body with the quality muscle-building ingredients.

Honey-ginger Salmon and Root Medley Servings: 2

Cook time: 30-40 min You'll need 2 (6 oz) salmon fillets (skin off)

1 carrot, cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes

1 parsnip, cut in 1⁄2-inch cubes

1 turnip, cut in 1⁄2-inch cubes

1 small piece fresh ginger, cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes

2 garlic cloves

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil

3 pinches sea salt

3 pinches black pepper