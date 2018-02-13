Healthy Recipes
Clean Eating: Honey-ginger Salmon and Root Medley
Go fish for a tasty. protein-rich, and muscle-building meal.
Looking to add some healthy seafood to your diet? This recipe from bodybuilder turned chef Carlo Filippone will lure you in the right direction. Loaded with protein and nutrient-rich vegetables to boot, it's a surefire way to clean up your diet and fuel your body with the quality muscle-building ingredients.
Honey-ginger Salmon and Root Medley Servings: 2
Cook time: 30-40 min
Cook time: 30-40 min
You'll need
- 2 (6 oz) salmon fillets (skin off)
- 1 carrot, cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes
- 1 parsnip, cut in 1⁄2-inch cubes
- 1 turnip, cut in 1⁄2-inch cubes
- 1 small piece fresh ginger, cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 3 pinches sea salt
- 3 pinches black pepper
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 ̊F.
2. Place salmon in an oven pan. In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients, then pour over salmon. Cover with aluminum foil.
3. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes.