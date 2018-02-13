Healthy Recipes

Clean Eating: Honey-ginger Salmon and Root Medley

Go fish for a tasty. protein-rich, and muscle-building meal.

by
Honey Ginger Salmon and Root Medley
Travis Rathbone / M+F Magazine
Calories 457
Protein 36g
Fat 18g
Carbs 43g
Travis Rathbone / M+F Magazine

Looking to add some healthy seafood to your diet? This recipe from bodybuilder turned chef Carlo Filippone will lure you in the right direction. Loaded with protein and nutrient-rich vegetables to boot, it's a surefire way to clean up your diet and fuel your body with the quality muscle-building ingredients. 

Honey-ginger Salmon and Root Medley Servings: 2
Cook time: 30-40 min
You'll need
  • 2 (6 oz) salmon fillets (skin off)
  • 1 carrot, cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes
  • 1 parsnip, cut in 1⁄2-inch cubes
  • 1 turnip, cut in 1⁄2-inch cubes
  • 1 small piece fresh ginger, cut into 1⁄2-inch cubes
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 sprig fresh rosemary
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 pinches sea salt
  • 3 pinches black pepper
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 400 ̊F.
2. Place salmon in an oven pan. In a bowl, combine remaining ingredients, then pour over salmon. Cover with aluminum foil.
3. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes.
Topics:
Comments