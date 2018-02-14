Healthy Recipes
Clean Eating: Salmon Dip
Dive into this delicious dip created by bodybuilder turned chef Carl Filippone.
Can't get enough salmon in your diet? If so, this mouthwatering dip has your name all over it. Loaded with the muscle-building protein of salmon it's a dish you'll find yourself frequently coming back to.
Salmon Dip Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 min
Prep time: 5 min
You'll need
- 8 oz reduced-fat cream cheese (room temperature)
- 1/4 cup fat-free sour cream
- Juice from 1 lime
- 8 oz smoked salmon, chopped into small pieces
- 2 plum tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 pinches black pepper
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh chives
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh dill
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, and lime juice.
2. Mix in remaining ingredients, except for 1 tbsp chives and dill. Pour into a serving bowl. Top with remaining chives and dill. Chill at least 30 minutes before serving.