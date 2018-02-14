Clean Eating: Salmon Dip

Can't get enough salmon in your diet? If so, this mouthwatering dip has your name all over it. Loaded with the muscle-building protein of salmon it's a dish you'll find yourself frequently coming back to.

Salmon Dip Servings: 4

Prep time: 5 min You'll need 8 oz reduced-fat cream cheese (room temperature)

1/4 cup fat-free sour cream

Juice from 1 lime

8 oz smoked salmon, chopped into small pieces

2 plum tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 pinches black pepper

2 tbsp chopped fresh chives

1 tbsp chopped fresh dill