Healthy Recipes
Crispy Skillet Turkey Burgers
These diet-friendly burgers make a perfect weeknight meal.
Get more quick, clean meals that you can prep in under 15 minutes here.
Crispy Skillet Turkey Burgers Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes
You'll need
- 1 lb organic 93% lean ground turkey
- 1 cup 100% whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs
- 2 oz Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, rinsed, patted dry, and coarsely chopped
- 1/4 cup cup organic plain low-fat yogurt
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tbsp canola oil
- 4 100% whole-wheat hamburger buns, toasted
- tomato, sliced
- 2 cups baby arugula
Recipe excerpted from the editors of America’s Test Kitchen.
Directions
1. Combine turkey, panko, cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, yogurt, basil, 1⁄2 tsp salt, and 1⁄2 tsp pepper in bowl. Gently knead until just combined. Pat turkey mixture into 4 patties about 3⁄4 inch thick and 4 inches in diameter; season with salt and pepper.
2. Heat oil in nonstick skillet over medium-low heat until shimmering. Add patties and cook for 5 to 7 minutes on each side, until well browned and meat registers 160°F.
3. Place burgers on buns and top with tomato and arugula.