Crispy Skillet Turkey Burgers

Directions

1. Combine turkey, panko, cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, yogurt, basil, 1⁄2 tsp salt, and 1⁄2 tsp pepper in bowl. Gently knead until just combined. Pat turkey mixture into 4 patties about 3⁄4 inch thick and 4 inches in diameter; season with salt and pepper.

2. Heat oil in nonstick skillet over medium-low heat until shimmering. Add patties and cook for 5 to 7 minutes on each side, until well browned and meat registers 160°F.

3. Place burgers on buns and top with tomato and arugula.