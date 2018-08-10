Grilled Chipotle Salmon Tacos

Directions

1. Zest and juice 1 lime into a food processor. Add chipotle, cilantro, and salt. Pulse 4 to 5 times to form a chunky mixture. Place mixture in a ziptop bag along with salmon and refrigerate 30 minutes.

2. Coat giril with cooking spray over high heat. Place salmon on grill, flesh-side down. Cook 3 to 4 minutes, or until salmon starts to brown. Flip and cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes, or until salmon is cooked through but still slightly pink in the center. Discard skin and transfer salmon to a plate.

3. Warm tortillas on grill, then transfer to serving plates.

4. Slice salmon fillets into chunks and divide evenly among tortillas. Cut remaining lime into wedges. Top tacos with lettuce, sour cream, and avocado; serve with lime wedges.