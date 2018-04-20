Healing Chicken Bone Broth

Directions

1. Add water to a large pot and place chicken in it. Bring to a boil over high heat. Skim off the foam and discard.

2. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil again, then cover and simmer for 4 to 8 hours.

3. Strain chicken and vegetables from the liquid. (You can use the chicken for chicken salad later.) Pour the stock into an airtight container and refrigerate, letting it congeal overnight; or keep it frozen for up to 3 months.