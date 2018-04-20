Healthy Recipes

Healing Chicken Bone Broth

Make your own bone broth with this simple recipe.

by
Healing Chicken Bone Broth
Jarren Vink
Calories 39
Protein 5g
Fat 1g
Carbs 1g
Jarren Vink

By now, you've probably heard of the health benefits of trendy bone broth. Here's how you can make your own. Get more unexpectedly physique-friendly recipes here.

Healing Chicken Bone Broth Servings: 24
Cook time: 4-8 hrs.
You'll need
  • 6 quarts water
  • 1 whole chicken
  • 1 onion, peeled and quartered
  • 3 carrots, chopped
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme
  • ¼ bunch fresh parsley, chopped
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp peppercorns
Directions 
1. Add water to a large pot and place chicken in it. Bring to a boil over high heat. Skim off the foam and discard.
2. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil again, then cover and simmer for 4 to 8 hours.
3. Strain chicken and vegetables from the liquid. (You can use the chicken for chicken salad later.) Pour the stock into an airtight container and refrigerate, letting it congeal overnight; or keep it frozen for up to 3 months.
Topics:
Comments