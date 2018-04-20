By now, you've probably heard of the health benefits of trendy bone broth. Here's how you can make your own. Get more unexpectedly physique-friendly recipes here.
Healing Chicken Bone Broth Servings: 24
Cook time: 4-8 hrs.
Cook time: 4-8 hrs.
You'll need
- 6 quarts water
- 1 whole chicken
- 1 onion, peeled and quartered
- 3 carrots, chopped
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme
- ¼ bunch fresh parsley, chopped
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp peppercorns
Directions
1. Add water to a large pot and place chicken in it. Bring to a boil over high heat. Skim off the foam and discard.
2. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil again, then cover and simmer for 4 to 8 hours.
3. Strain chicken and vegetables from the liquid. (You can use the chicken for chicken salad later.) Pour the stock into an airtight container and refrigerate, letting it congeal overnight; or keep it frozen for up to 3 months.