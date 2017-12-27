Healthy Autumn Food: Savory Breakfast Skillet

Directions

1. Heat oven to 400°F.

2. Place a cast-iron skillet on medium-low heat and add sausage. Sauté for about 10 minutes to allow fat to develop.

3. Add sweet potato and sauté for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until potatoes become tender and brown on edges. If pan is too dry, add olive oil. Add mushrooms, red pepper, onion, and spices and stir to combine.

4. Make 3 holes in the vegetable mixture, crack an egg into each hole, and transfer skillet to oven. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on how runny you like your egg yolks.