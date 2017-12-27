Healthy Recipes
Healthy Autumn Food: Savory Breakfast Skillet
This ab-friendly fall meal will keep you lean during the cooler months.
You can preserve your lean physique by taking advantage of this recipe made with the season’s freshest, healthiest fare.
Savory Breakfast Skillet Servings: 1
Prep time: 15 min
Prep time: 15 min
You'll need
- 1 sweet apple chicken sausage, diced
- 1 cup cubed sweet potato
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1/2 cup sliced baby portobello mushrooms
- 1/3 cup diced red bell pepper
- 1/3 cup thinly sliced Vidalia onion
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- Sea salt and black pepper
- 3 eggs
Pepper It: If you can stand the heat, use a liberal amount of cayenne pepper. It’s been shown to boost metabolism, reduce hunger, aid digestion, and lower blood pressure.
Directions
1. Heat oven to 400°F.
2. Place a cast-iron skillet on medium-low heat and add sausage. Sauté for about 10 minutes to allow fat to develop.
3. Add sweet potato and sauté for another 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until potatoes become tender and brown on edges. If pan is too dry, add olive oil. Add mushrooms, red pepper, onion, and spices and stir to combine.
4. Make 3 holes in the vegetable mixture, crack an egg into each hole, and transfer skillet to oven. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on how runny you like your egg yolks.