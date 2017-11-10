Healthy Recipes
Healthy Eats: Lentil Soup
This protein-packed slow-cooker recipe is clean and easy to prepare.
Lentil Soup Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 lb dried brown lentils (washed and drained)
- 1/2 cup chopped carrots
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup chopped onions
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 bay leaves
- 14 oz can diced tomatoes
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 4 cups low-sodium
- vegetable broth
- 3 cups water
Directions
1. Place oil at the bottom of the slow cooker. Add all ingredients, except water and vegetable broth, then pour in the liquids.
2. Cook on low for 7-8 hours.
3. Remove bay leaves. Serve in bowls and top with chopped parsley or a dollop of yogurt.