Healthy Ginger Orange Cranberry Bread
The key here is leaving out the butter—but you won't miss it!
This healthier take on the popular holiday quick bread is bursting with cranberries, citrus flavor, and a hint of ginger spice. Thanks to the natural sweetness in the citrus, there are no refined sugars, only ½ cup maple syrup. This recipe also uses heart-healthy olive oil instead of butter. Enjoy with a protein-rich serving of nut butter, and this cranberry bread is sure to keep you satisfied!
Recipe courtesy of One Hungry Bunny.
Healthy Ginger Orange Cranberry Bread Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 50-60 min.
You'll need
- 1 cup whole white flour
- ½ cup whole wheat flour
- ¼ cup flaxseed meal
- 1 tsp baking soda
- ½ tsp salt
- 1½ tsp ground ginger
- ⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp orange zest (about one orange)
- Juice of one orange (about ¼ cup, add ½ cup more for softer bread)
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 1½ cup whole cranberries (thawed if frozen)
- ¼ cup raw walnuts, chopped
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Set aside a greased or non-stick loaf pan (8½" x 4½").
2. Combine the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl, and set aside.
3. Combine the wet ingredients in a medium bowl, and set aside.
4. Transfer the wet ingredients to the larger bowl of dry mix and stir to combine. Do not over-mix.
5. Stir in the cranberries and walnuts, and pour the batter evenly into the pan.
6. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, using a clean knife check the middle for residue. If it remains clean the bread is done.