Healthy Ginger Orange Cranberry Bread

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°. Set aside a greased or non-stick loaf pan (8½" x 4½").

2. Combine the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl, and set aside.

3. Combine the wet ingredients in a medium bowl, and set aside.

4. Transfer the wet ingredients to the larger bowl of dry mix and stir to combine. Do not over-mix.

5. Stir in the cranberries and walnuts, and pour the batter evenly into the pan.

6. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, using a clean knife check the middle for residue. If it remains clean the bread is done.