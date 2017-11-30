Healthy Recipes

Healthyish Gingerbread Men Cookies

The real ginger in these cookies could actually support your immune system.

Christy Brissette, M.S., R.D. thumbnail by MS, RD
Kate Farquharson
Kate Farquharson

These gingerbread men are made healthier thanks to whole-wheat flour and less sugar than the classic recipe. Plus, you’re getting the benefits of ginger, cloves, and nutmeg—spices that could help boost your immune system.

Servings: 18
Prep time: 15   |   Cook time: 8
You'll need
  • 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat pastry flour
  • 2 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp groud cloves
  • 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 3/4 tsp cornstarch
  • 1/4 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 cup light molasses
  • 2 Tbsp coconut oil
  • 1 large egg, room temperature
  • 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp liquid stevia

Recipe courtesy of 80 Twenty Nutrition.

Directions 
1. In a medium bowl, combine the dry ingredients.
2. Melt the coconut oil in the microwave, and let it cool. In a large bowl, combine the oil and the other wet ingredients.
3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, and stir until just combined.
4. Lay out a large piece of plastic wrap on your counter, and put the dough in the middle. Flatten it out into a rectangle, about 1" thick. Cover with more plastic wrap, and place in the fridge to chill for 1 hour or longer.
5. Preheat your oven to 325°. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
6. Take your dough out of the fridge and keeping it in the plastic wrap, roll it until it’s ⅛” thick. Dust your cookie cutter with some flour and create your gingerbread men. Place them on the prepared baking sheets about 1/2” apart.
7. Bake your cookies for 8 minutes. Let them cool for 5 minutes, and then move them off the baking sheet to finish cooling down. Enjoy.
