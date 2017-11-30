Healthyish Gingerbread Men Cookies

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, combine the dry ingredients.

2. Melt the coconut oil in the microwave, and let it cool. In a large bowl, combine the oil and the other wet ingredients.

3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, and stir until just combined.

4. Lay out a large piece of plastic wrap on your counter, and put the dough in the middle. Flatten it out into a rectangle, about 1" thick. Cover with more plastic wrap, and place in the fridge to chill for 1 hour or longer.

5. Preheat your oven to 325°. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

6. Take your dough out of the fridge and keeping it in the plastic wrap, roll it until it’s ⅛” thick. Dust your cookie cutter with some flour and create your gingerbread men. Place them on the prepared baking sheets about 1/2” apart.

7. Bake your cookies for 8 minutes. Let them cool for 5 minutes, and then move them off the baking sheet to finish cooling down. Enjoy.