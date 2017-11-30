Healthy Recipes
Healthyish Gingerbread Men Cookies
The real ginger in these cookies could actually support your immune system.
These gingerbread men are made healthier thanks to whole-wheat flour and less sugar than the classic recipe. Plus, you’re getting the benefits of ginger, cloves, and nutmeg—spices that could help boost your immune system.
Servings: 18
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 8
You'll need
- 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat pastry flour
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp groud cloves
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 3/4 tsp cornstarch
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 cup light molasses
- 2 Tbsp coconut oil
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 1 tsp liquid stevia
Recipe courtesy of 80 Twenty Nutrition.
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, combine the dry ingredients.
2. Melt the coconut oil in the microwave, and let it cool. In a large bowl, combine the oil and the other wet ingredients.
3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, and stir until just combined.
4. Lay out a large piece of plastic wrap on your counter, and put the dough in the middle. Flatten it out into a rectangle, about 1" thick. Cover with more plastic wrap, and place in the fridge to chill for 1 hour or longer.
5. Preheat your oven to 325°. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
6. Take your dough out of the fridge and keeping it in the plastic wrap, roll it until it’s ⅛” thick. Dust your cookie cutter with some flour and create your gingerbread men. Place them on the prepared baking sheets about 1/2” apart.
7. Bake your cookies for 8 minutes. Let them cool for 5 minutes, and then move them off the baking sheet to finish cooling down. Enjoy.