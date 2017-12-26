Healthy Recipes
Hearty Artichokes With Garlic and Olive Oil
Put your slow-cooker to use for this strong meal rich in antioxidants, dietary fiber, and potassium.
Don’t miss out on the health benefits of artichokes simply on prep time. With the help of a slow cooker, you can set your chokes to cook while you go about your day, and return to a strong meal rich in antioxidants, dietary fiber, and potassium.
Hearty Artichokes With Garlic and Olive Oil Prep time: 5 min. | Cook time: 6-7 hrs.
You'll need
- 3 artichokes
- 2 cloves crushed garlic
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ freshly squeezed lemon
- salt and pepper to taste
- rosemary or thyme for extra flavor
Directions
1. Clean and cut the tops of the artichokes. Place them stem down in 2 cups of water in your slow cooker.
2. Drizzle mixture of crushed garlic, olive oil, lemon and spice over the tops of the artichokes.
3. Large artichokes take about 6-7 hours to cook, but the magic of a slow cooker means you can set the timer, go about your day, and return hours later. Enjoy with favorite protein for a healthy meal.