Hearty Artichokes With Garlic and Olive Oil

Directions

1. Clean and cut the tops of the artichokes. Place them stem down in 2 cups of water in your slow cooker.

2. Drizzle mixture of crushed garlic, olive oil, lemon and spice over the tops of the artichokes.

3. Large artichokes take about 6-7 hours to cook, but the magic of a slow cooker means you can set the timer, go about your day, and return hours later. Enjoy with favorite protein for a healthy meal.