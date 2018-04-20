Hearty Turkey Chili With Cilantro and Turmeric

Directions

1. Pour olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat. Add onion and cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring continually, until onion is translucent. Add garlic and jalapeño and cook 1 minute.

2. Stir in ground turkey and salt and cook 5 minutes, breaking up the meat with a spoon, until no longer pink.

3. Add tomatoes and their juice to the pan. Add water, cayenne, cumin, turmeric, black pepper, and paprika. Cook for 30 minutes at a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally.

4. Add oregano and red beans and simmer 20 to 30 minutes.

5. Ladle chili into bowls and top with cilantro, scallion, and avocado.