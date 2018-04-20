Healthy Recipes

Hearty Turkey Chili With Cilantro and Turmeric

This physique-friendly recipe is just as satisfying as the classic.

Turkey Chili
Jarren Vink / Getty
Calories 281
Protein 23g
Fat 16g
Carbs 12g
Jarren Vink / Getty

You've probably used cilantro and turmeric in your cooking before, but these two common ingredients give this dish a serious health boost. Get more unexpectedly physique-friendly recipes here.

Hearty Turkey Chili With Cilantro and Turmeric Servings: 8
Cook time: 30 min.
You'll need
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 medium jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • 2 lbs antibiotic-free ground turkey breast
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1 (28 oz) can low-sodium whole tomatoes
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tbsp cayenne powder
  • 2 tbsp cumin
  • 2 tbsp ground turmeric
  • ½ tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 2 tbsp oregano
  • 1 (15 oz) can red beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
  • 1 scallion, chopped
  • 1 avocado, sliced
Directions 
1. Pour olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat. Add onion and cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring continually, until onion is translucent. Add garlic and jalapeño and cook 1 minute.
2. Stir in ground turkey and salt and cook 5 minutes, breaking up the meat with a spoon, until no longer pink.
3. Add tomatoes and their juice to the pan. Add water, cayenne, cumin, turmeric, black pepper, and paprika. Cook for 30 minutes at a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally.
4. Add oregano and red beans and simmer 20 to 30 minutes.
5. Ladle chili into bowls and top with cilantro, scallion, and avocado.
