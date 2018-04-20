Healthy Recipes
Hearty Turkey Chili With Cilantro and Turmeric
This physique-friendly recipe is just as satisfying as the classic.
You've probably used cilantro and turmeric in your cooking before, but these two common ingredients give this dish a serious health boost.
Hearty Turkey Chili With Cilantro and Turmeric Servings: 8
Cook time: 30 min.
You'll need
- 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 large garlic cloves, minced
- 1 medium jalapeño, seeded and minced
- 2 lbs antibiotic-free ground turkey breast
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 (28 oz) can low-sodium whole tomatoes
- 1 cup water
- 1 tbsp cayenne powder
- 2 tbsp cumin
- 2 tbsp ground turmeric
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp paprika
- 2 tbsp oregano
- 1 (15 oz) can red beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
- 1 scallion, chopped
- 1 avocado, sliced
Directions
1. Pour olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat. Add onion and cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring continually, until onion is translucent. Add garlic and jalapeño and cook 1 minute.
2. Stir in ground turkey and salt and cook 5 minutes, breaking up the meat with a spoon, until no longer pink.
3. Add tomatoes and their juice to the pan. Add water, cayenne, cumin, turmeric, black pepper, and paprika. Cook for 30 minutes at a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally.
4. Add oregano and red beans and simmer 20 to 30 minutes.
5. Ladle chili into bowls and top with cilantro, scallion, and avocado.