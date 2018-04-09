Healthy Recipes

Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Banana Oatmeal Bowl

Take your oats to the next level with these decadent additions.

by
Brian Klutch
Calories 590
Protein 21g
Fat 24g
Carbs 75g
Brian Klutch

You can whip up this simple, cost-effective (at $0.90 per serving) meal in minutes.

Servings: 1
Prep time: 3 minutes
You'll need
  • ¾ cup dry oats
  • ¾ cup skim milk
  • 2 tbsp chunky peanut butter
  • 1½ tbsp dark chocolate chips
  • 1 small banana, cut into slices
Directions 
1. Place oats, milk, peanut butter, and chocolate chips in a small microwave- safe bowl. Microwave on high for 90 seconds. Stir to blend.
2. Top with banana slices.
