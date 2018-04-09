Healthy Recipes
Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Banana Oatmeal Bowl
Take your oats to the next level with these decadent additions.
You can whip up this simple, cost-effective (at $0.90 per serving) meal in minutes.
Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Banana Oatmeal Bowl Servings: 1
Prep time: 3 minutes
You'll need
- ¾ cup dry oats
- ¾ cup skim milk
- 2 tbsp chunky peanut butter
- 1½ tbsp dark chocolate chips
- 1 small banana, cut into slices
Directions
1. Place oats, milk, peanut butter, and chocolate chips in a small microwave- safe bowl. Microwave on high for 90 seconds. Stir to blend.
2. Top with banana slices.