Healthy Recipes
Post-workout Shake: High-protein Cheesecake
Sweeten up your post-workout routine with this protein-packed shake that's reminiscent of delicious dessert.
High-protein Cheesecake Post-workout Shake Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- ¾ cup 2% organic cottage cheese
- 1 tbsp sugar-free cheesecake instant Jell-O Pudding Mix
- ½ cup organic skim milk
- 5 ice cubes
Directions
1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.