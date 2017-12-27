Healthy Recipes

Post-workout Shake: High-protein Cheesecake

Sweeten up your post-workout routine with this protein-packed shake that's reminiscent of delicious dessert.

Calories 250
Protein 37g
Fat 5g
Carbs 10g
High-protein Cheesecake Post-workout Shake Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
  • ¾ cup 2% organic cottage cheese
  • 1 tbsp sugar-free cheesecake instant Jell-O Pudding Mix
  • ½ cup organic skim milk
  • 5 ice cubes
Directions 
1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.
