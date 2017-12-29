Healthy Recipes
Post-workout Shake: Pumpkin Pie
Spruce up your boring vanilla, or chocolate post-workout protein shake with this pumpkin pie milkshake.
Post-workout Shake: Pumpkin Pie Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
- ¼ cup unsweetened almond milk
- ½ cup pumpkin
- ½ cup organic yogurt
- ½ cup vanilla whey protein powder
- 1 tsp pure organic honey
- 1 tsp graham cracker crumbs
- ¾ tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 tsp sugar-free pumpkin instant Jell-O Pudding Mix
Directions
1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.