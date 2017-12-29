Healthy Recipes

Post-workout Shake: Pumpkin Pie

Spruce up your boring vanilla, or chocolate post-workout protein shake with this pumpkin pie milkshake.

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake
Calories 200
Protein 19g
Fat 3g
Carbs 25g
Post-workout Shake: Pumpkin Pie Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
  • ¼ cup unsweetened almond milk
  • ½ cup pumpkin
  • ½ cup organic yogurt
  • ½ cup vanilla whey protein powder
  • 1 tsp pure organic honey
  • 1 tsp graham cracker crumbs
  • ¾ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ½ tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1 tsp sugar-free pumpkin instant Jell-O Pudding Mix
Directions 
1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.
