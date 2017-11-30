Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse Shooters

Directions

1. Coarsely crush graham crackers with a food processor. (Or in a large Ziplock bag with a rolling pin). Mix in 1 tbsp Greek yogurt until well combined.

2. Distribute graham cracker crumbs evenly into 8 small mason jars.

3. In a food processor or blender, combine 4 oz Greek yogurt, pumpkin puree, cream cheese, sugar, maple syrup, tofu, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract. Blend until smooth.

4. Spoon pumpkin cheesecake mousse mixture into each jar over the graham cracker crust. Top with a dollop of whipped topping and sprinkle of cinnamon.

5. Cover and refrigerate pumpkin cheesecake mousse until ready to serve.