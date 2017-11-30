Smaller desserts mean you can eat more of them, right? When you make these adorable cheesecakes in shot glasses, they become even easier to down. And you can feel good about that, thanks to all the hidden protein from the Greek yogurt and silken tofu. And real pumpkin puree means you’re getting some beta-carotene in to counteract free radical damage. This is one of the few desserts you can feel guilt-free sneaking in as a post-workout snack!
Pumpkin Cheesecake Mousse Shooters Servings: 8
Prep time: 10 min.
You'll need
- 6 honey graham crackers
- 4 oz + 1 tbsp vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 4 oz light cream cheese
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- ½ cup silken tofu
- 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- whipped topping (optional)
Recipe courtesy of RDelicious Kitchen.
Directions
1. Coarsely crush graham crackers with a food processor. (Or in a large Ziplock bag with a rolling pin). Mix in 1 tbsp Greek yogurt until well combined.
2. Distribute graham cracker crumbs evenly into 8 small mason jars.
3. In a food processor or blender, combine 4 oz Greek yogurt, pumpkin puree, cream cheese, sugar, maple syrup, tofu, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract. Blend until smooth.
4. Spoon pumpkin cheesecake mousse mixture into each jar over the graham cracker crust. Top with a dollop of whipped topping and sprinkle of cinnamon.
5. Cover and refrigerate pumpkin cheesecake mousse until ready to serve.