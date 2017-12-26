Healthy Recipes

Pumpkin Spice Protein Flax Waffles

A simple, hearty breakfast with some seasonal flair.

by
Waffles
The Picture Pantry/Aysegul Deniz Sanford / Getty
Protein 23g
Fat 7g
Carbs 50g
The Picture Pantry/Aysegul Deniz Sanford / Getty

Don’t overthink a simple meal. Just add water to your favorite protein powder, flax, and oats and with a little spice you’re in for a nutritious breakfast.

Pumpkin Spice Protein Flax Waffles Servings: 2
Prep time: 5   |   Cook time: 15
You'll need
  • coconut oil (to grease waffle maker)
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
  • ½ cup oats
  • 1 medium banana mashed
  • 2 tbsp ground flax
  • ¼ cup pumpkin puree (canned is ok, look for BPA free)
  • 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • For toppings:
  • ¼ cup Nutiva coconut manna
  • ¼ cup cottage cheese
  • ¼ cup cream cheese
Directions 
1. Using a waffle maker, lightly brush griddle with coconut oil.
2. Combine all ingredients to make a creamy batter.
3. Pour mixture over waffle maker and cook until waffles are a golden brown.
Topics:
Comments