Healthy Recipes
Pumpkin Spice Protein Flax Waffles
A simple, hearty breakfast with some seasonal flair.
Don’t overthink a simple meal. Just add water to your favorite protein powder, flax, and oats and with a little spice you’re in for a nutritious breakfast.
Pumpkin Spice Protein Flax Waffles Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 15
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- coconut oil (to grease waffle maker)
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- ½ cup oats
- 1 medium banana mashed
- 2 tbsp ground flax
- ¼ cup pumpkin puree (canned is ok, look for BPA free)
- 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- For toppings:
- ¼ cup Nutiva coconut manna
- ¼ cup cottage cheese
- ¼ cup cream cheese
Directions
1. Using a waffle maker, lightly brush griddle with coconut oil.
2. Combine all ingredients to make a creamy batter.
3. Pour mixture over waffle maker and cook until waffles are a golden brown.