Healthy Recipes

Purple Sweet Potato Parfait

Try this tasty recipe to help you lose weight and sculpt six-pack abs fast.

by
Sweet Potato Parfait
Moya McAllister
Calories 290
Protein 25g
Fat 3g
Carbs 38g
Sugar 11g
Moya McAllister

Eat guilt-free with this healthy and delicious parfait that features the vitamin A-rich sweet potato as the main ingredient. Give it a try to satisfy your sweet-tooth cravings.

Purple Sweet Potato Parfait Servings: 2
Prep time: 30 min.
You'll need
  • 8 oz purple sweet potato
  • 2 cups Greek style nonfat yogurt, plain
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp ground allspice
  • almond slivers

If you like this recipe, try these other six-pack friendly recipes

Directions 
1. Peel and cut sweet potatoes. Put in pot, and cover.
2. Bring to a boil and cook until tender; drain well.
3. In a medium-size bowl, combine yogurt and ½ tsp of vanilla extract; stir well.
4. Puree drained sweet potatoes in a food processor, adding remaining vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice.
5. Let cool. Spoon alternate layers of yogurt and sweet potato into a parfait glass. Top with almond slivers. Serve.
Topics:
Comments