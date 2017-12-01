Healthy Recipes
Purple Sweet Potato Parfait
Try this tasty recipe to help you lose weight and sculpt six-pack abs fast.
Eat guilt-free with this healthy and delicious parfait that features the vitamin A-rich sweet potato as the main ingredient. Give it a try to satisfy your sweet-tooth cravings.
Purple Sweet Potato Parfait Servings: 2
Prep time: 30 min.
You'll need
- 8 oz purple sweet potato
- 2 cups Greek style nonfat yogurt, plain
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
- ¼ tsp ground allspice
- almond slivers
Directions
1. Peel and cut sweet potatoes. Put in pot, and cover.
2. Bring to a boil and cook until tender; drain well.
3. In a medium-size bowl, combine yogurt and ½ tsp of vanilla extract; stir well.
4. Puree drained sweet potatoes in a food processor, adding remaining vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice.
5. Let cool. Spoon alternate layers of yogurt and sweet potato into a parfait glass. Top with almond slivers. Serve.