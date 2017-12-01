Eat guilt-free with this healthy and delicious parfait that features the vitamin A-rich sweet potato as the main ingredient. Give it a try to satisfy your sweet-tooth cravings.

Purple Sweet Potato Parfait Servings: 2

Prep time: 30 min. You'll need 8 oz purple sweet potato

2 cups Greek style nonfat yogurt, plain

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground allspice

almond slivers

