Consider Richard Ingraham the kitchen point guard for 12-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. In his book Eating Well to Win: Inspired Living Through Inspired Cooking, Ingraham shares how he keeps the A-list couple healthy and satisfied with a simple ingredient adjustment that will work for anyone—swapping salt for chicken broth. This change will help sustain flavor and reduce sodium intake.

Romaine Turkey 'Tacos' With Avocado Cilantro Salad Servings: 4

You'll need For turkey tacos

1 small red onion, chopped

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 lb lean ground turkey

3 garlic cloves, minced freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp red pepper flakes

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp chilli powder

¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth

12 romaine lettuce leaves

For avocado cilantro salad

3 Hass avocados, diced

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

½ medium red onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup chopped cilantro

2 Tbsp olive oil

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tsp honey

1 Tbsp tequila

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

"People often complain about healthy food not having much flavor,” Ingraham says. “By utilizing broths, you add flavor and cut down on the amount of salt that’s needed to enhance the flavor of your dish on the back end.”

For more Dwayne Wade-approved recipes, visit chefrli.com.