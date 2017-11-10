Healthy Recipes
Salmon With Asparagus & Lemon
This protein-packed slow-cooker recipe is clean and easy to prepare.
Salmon With Asparagus & Lemon Servings: 2
You'll need
- 2 6-ounce salmon filets
- 1 bundle of asparagus (roughly 20 spears)
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 lemons
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp fresh dill
- 1 large piece of foil (enough to fully cover all ingredients)
Directions
1. Wash asparagus and trim woody ends. Zest the outside of one of the lemons, then cut all lemons in round slices.
2. Place salmon, asparagus, coconut oil, spices, lemon zest on the foil; layer with lemon slices. Close and secure the foil and place in the slow cooker. Cook for 4 hours on medium.
3. Serve with cauliflower rice, white kidney beans, or steamed veggies.