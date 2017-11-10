Salmon With Asparagus & Lemon

Directions

1. Wash asparagus and trim woody ends. Zest the outside of one of the lemons, then cut all lemons in round slices.

2. Place salmon, asparagus, coconut oil, spices, lemon zest on the foil; layer with lemon slices. Close and secure the foil and place in the slow cooker. Cook for 4 hours on medium.

3. Serve with cauliflower rice, white kidney beans, or steamed veggies.