Salmon Buddha Bowl With Creamy Sriracha Dressing
This convenient, portable meal is packed with nutrients and flavor.
Sriracha, a spicy Thai condiment, gives this dressing a flavorful kick that will perk up veggies and plain poached salmon. using frozen artichokes instead of canned is a salt-smart hack, since canned artichokes contain 300% more salt, which can leave you feeling bloated.
Salmon Buddha Bowl With Creamy Sriracha Dressing Servings: 4
You'll need
- 4 (4oz) skinless salmon fillets
- 4 cups baby spinach
- 2 red bell peppers, diced
- 1 cucumber, diced
- 2 tomatoes, diced
- 1 (9 oz) package frozen artichokes, thawed
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup plain 2% Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp Sriracha
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp water
- 1/2 tsp garlic salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
Directions
1. Fill a large stockpot with water and bring to a rolling boil. carefully slide salmon into water and turn off heat. Cover and let sit 8 to 10 minutes, or until salmon is cooked through but still slightly pink in the center. Transfer to a plate to cool.
2. Divide spinach, peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, and artichokes among 4 bowls. Add salmon to each bowl.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, yogurt, sriracha, lemon juice, water, garlic salt, and black pepper. Drizzle dressing over the bowls.