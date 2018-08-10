Salmon Buddha Bowl With Creamy Sriracha Dressing

Directions

1. Fill a large stockpot with water and bring to a rolling boil. carefully slide salmon into water and turn off heat. Cover and let sit 8 to 10 minutes, or until salmon is cooked through but still slightly pink in the center. Transfer to a plate to cool.

2. Divide spinach, peppers, cucumber, tomatoes, and artichokes among 4 bowls. Add salmon to each bowl.

3. In a small bowl, whisk together mayo, yogurt, sriracha, lemon juice, water, garlic salt, and black pepper. Drizzle dressing over the bowls.