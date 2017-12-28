Healthy Recipes
Salmon With Saffron Tomatoes, Fennel, and Sweet Potato
This flavorful, satisfying meal is loaded with fiber and protein.
Sweet potato trumps the rest of the carb field based on its high vitamin A content and relatively lower carb count. Plus, its high levels of soluble fiber help control blood sugar and slow digestion so you feel satisfied longer.
Salmon With Saffron Tomatoes, Fennel, and Sweet Potato Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 cup fennel
- 1 medium red onion
- 1 small to medium zucchini
- 2 small sweet potatoes or 1 large, peeled
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes
- 2 4-oz salmon fillets
- ⅓ cup sugar snap peas
- handful parsley
- For the sauce:
- 1 clove garlic
- ½ tsp fennel seeds
- 2 sprigs of thyme
- small pinch saffron
- ½ tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tsp vegetable bouillon
- ⅔ cup water
- ⅓ cup tomato puree
Tip: You don't need to consume loads of healthy carbs at every meal for the sustained reducing in blood glucose levels, thanks to the "second meal" effect that low GI foods create. Just one low GI food per meal is enough.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°.
2. Chop fennel, red onion, zucchini, and peeled sweet potato into wedges, then roast for 30 minutes or until golden. Roast cherry tomatoes at the same temperature for 10 minutes.
3. Roast salmon at 350° for 10-15 minutes until cooked.
4. Meanwhile, make sauce: Cook chopped garlic, fennel seeds, thyme, and saffron in vegetable oil on low to medium heat for a few minutes. Add agave, vegetable bouillon, water, and tomato puree; cook for 5 minutes.
5. To assemble, toss roasted vegetables in some of the tomato sauce. Place them on a plate, then top with roasted salmon and drizzle with remaining sauce. Garnish with peas and chopped parsley.