Salmon with Saffron Tomatoes, Fennel, and Sweet Potato

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°.

2. Chop fennel, red onion, zucchini, and peeled sweet potato into wedges, then roast for 30 minutes or until golden. Roast cherry tomatoes at the same temperature for 10 minutes.

3. Roast salmon at 350° for 10-15 minutes until cooked.

4. Meanwhile, make sauce: Cook chopped garlic, fennel seeds, thyme, and saffron in vegetable oil on low to medium heat for a few minutes. Add agave, vegetable bouillon, water, and tomato puree; cook for 5 minutes.

5. To assemble, toss roasted vegetables in some of the tomato sauce. Place them on a plate, then top with roasted salmon and drizzle with remaining sauce. Garnish with peas and chopped parsley.