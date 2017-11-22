Healthy Recipes

Slow-cooker Honey Sesame Chicken

Don't be afraid to turn that drab chicken fab.

Sesame Chicken
Calories 352
Protein 24g
Fat 9g
Carbs 39g
Are you afraid of killing your macros with sauce? Well don't, you can make room to enjoy food—that’s how a diet truly works. Turn that tasteless chicken breast into something that’s sweet and savory. Honey sesame chicken can be your dinner one night.

Slow-cooker Honey Sesame Chicken Servings: 6
You'll need
  • 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp ginger, grated
  • 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 3 tsp arrowroot flour
  • 3 Tbsp sesame seeds

Cornstarch is generally used to thicken a sauce, but it isn’t the healthiest. Almost all cornstarches are made with genetically modified organisms, and the extraction process can be tough due to the abundance of chemicals and high heat. A healthier and safer substitute for cornstarch is arrowroot powder. Arrowroot powder comes from a plant, and the extraction process doesn’t involve any chemicals. The powder is also easier to digest.

Directions 
1. Stir to combine the onion, garlic, honey, soy sauce, ketchup, oil, ginger, and red pepper flakes.
2. Cut the chicken up into slices, and place the slices into the crock pot. Cover the chicken with the honey mixture, and cook everything on low for three to four hours.
3. For the last 30 minutes, remove the chicken from the crock pot, leaving the sauce remnants. Dissolve the arrowroot flour in water, and pour it into the crock pot—combine this with the sauce that’s already in the crock pot. Cook this on high for about 10 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.
4. Once the sauce has thickened, return the chicken to the pot and stir until serving. Top the chicken off with sesame seeds.
