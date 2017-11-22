Slow-cooker Honey Sesame Chicken

Are you afraid of killing your macros with sauce? Well don't, you can make room to enjoy food—that’s how a diet truly works. Turn that tasteless chicken breast into something that’s sweet and savory. Honey sesame chicken can be your dinner one night.
- 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 Tbsp ginger, grated
- 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1/3 cup water
- 3 tsp arrowroot flour
- 3 Tbsp sesame seeds
Cornstarch is generally used to thicken a sauce, but it isn’t the healthiest. Almost all cornstarches are made with genetically modified organisms, and the extraction process can be tough due to the abundance of chemicals and high heat. A healthier and safer substitute for cornstarch is arrowroot powder. Arrowroot powder comes from a plant, and the extraction process doesn’t involve any chemicals. The powder is also easier to digest.