Are you afraid of killing your macros with sauce? Well don't, you can make room to enjoy food—that’s how a diet truly works. Turn that tasteless chicken breast into something that’s sweet and savory. Honey sesame chicken can be your dinner one night.

Slow-cooker Honey Sesame Chicken Servings: 6

You'll need 2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breast

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 Tbsp ginger, grated

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1/3 cup water

3 tsp arrowroot flour

3 Tbsp sesame seeds

Cornstarch is generally used to thicken a sauce, but it isn’t the healthiest. Almost all cornstarches are made with genetically modified organisms, and the extraction process can be tough due to the abundance of chemicals and high heat. A healthier and safer substitute for cornstarch is arrowroot powder. Arrowroot powder comes from a plant, and the extraction process doesn’t involve any chemicals. The powder is also easier to digest.