You don’t have to travel all the way to The Big Easy for this authentic food, instead make the food come to you.

Slow-cooker Jambalaya Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 420 You'll need 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

½ pound boneless, skinless chicken breast

1 pound shrimp

½ pound turkey sausage

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

½ Spanish onion

1 red bell pepper

5 celery stalks, chopped

1 cup farro

1 can Hunt’s Fire Roasted Tomatoes

1 cup kidney beans

2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp cumin

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and pepper, to taste

This New Orleans staple is packed with protein and flavor. The traditional Cajun seasonings will have your nose running, and farro—a high-protein and high-fiber grain—brings a nutty flavor to this dish. When it comes to complex carbs, farro is loaded with cyanogenic glucosides, which triggers the immune system and regulates blood sugar levels. The magnesium content in the grain will back your muscles, nerves, and bone function. And, the niacin content in farro will assist your body in breaking down all your macros.

If you’re one to work out before eating dinner, this is a great post-workout option to refuel those starved muscles.