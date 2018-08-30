Healthy Recipes

Tex-Mex Chicken Taco Salad

Turn boring rotisserie chicken into a flavor-packed salad.

by MS, RD
Christopher Testani
Calories 536
Protein 36g
Fat 23g
Carbs 52g
Convenience Foods Needed: rotisserie chicken, canned black beans, frozen corn, bagged fresh spinach, corn tortillas 

Tex-Mex Chicken Taco Salad Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 4 corn tortillas
  • 2 cups frozen corn
  • 8 cups bagged fresh spinach
  • 2 cups sliced rotisserie chicken
  • 1 (14 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • ½ cup light sour cream
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • ½ tsp chipotle chili powder
  • Salt, to taste
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place tortillas on a baking tin. Heat tortillas until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Prepare corn according to package directions.
2. Divide spinach, chicken, beans, tomatoes, avocado, onion, and corn among plates.
3. In a bowl, whisk together sour cream, olive oil, lime juice, chipotle powder, and a few pinches of salt.
4. Break tortillas into 1-inch pieces and sprinkle over salads. Drizzle the sour cream dressing on top.
