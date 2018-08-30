Tex-Mex Chicken Taco Salad

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place tortillas on a baking tin. Heat tortillas until crispy, 8 to 10 minutes. Prepare corn according to package directions.

2. Divide spinach, chicken, beans, tomatoes, avocado, onion, and corn among plates.

3. In a bowl, whisk together sour cream, olive oil, lime juice, chipotle powder, and a few pinches of salt.

4. Break tortillas into 1-inch pieces and sprinkle over salads. Drizzle the sour cream dressing on top.