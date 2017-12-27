Typically we look at winter time as the perfect season to pack on muscle and tip the scale and reserve summer for showing off the six-pack, but that doesn't have to be the case. With correct dieting you can carve out your abs and have them photo ready for the summer.

The Ultimate Ab-friendly Bowl You'll need ¼ cup quinoa, uncooked

1/2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup cubed butternut squash

5 oz flank steak

1/4 tsp Himalayan sea salt

Black Pepper

¼ onion, thinly sliced

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp garlic powder

1 egg

¼ avocado, sliced

1 tbsp crumbled goat cheese

This steak and squash recipe will help you do just that while still feeling satisfied.

Pro Tip: Butternut squash equals bananas for potassium, which can help alleviate muscle cramping following workouts.