Healthy Recipes
The Ultimate Ab-friendly Bowl
No need for a side dish—this bowl contains everything you need.
Typically we look at winter time as the perfect season to pack on muscle and tip the scale and reserve summer for showing off the six-pack, but that doesn't have to be the case. With correct dieting you can carve out your abs and have them photo ready for the summer.
The Ultimate Ab-friendly Bowl
You'll need
- ¼ cup quinoa, uncooked
- 1/2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 cup cubed butternut squash
- 5 oz flank steak
- 1/4 tsp Himalayan sea salt
- Black Pepper
- ¼ onion, thinly sliced
- ½ tsp chili powder
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- 1 egg
- ¼ avocado, sliced
- 1 tbsp crumbled goat cheese
This steak and squash recipe will help you do just that while still feeling satisfied.
Pro Tip: Butternut squash equals bananas for potassium, which can help alleviate muscle cramping following workouts.
Directions
1. Cook quinoa according to package instructions and set aside.
2. Heat oil in a medium-size skillet over medium heat. Add squash and sauté for 10 minutes, or until squash is tender and edges are lightly browned.
3. Meanwhile, season steak with sea salt and pepper. In a separate skillet over medium-high heat, sear steak for about 5 minutes per side (for medium-rare). Let cool, then slice and set aside
4. Add onion to pan with squash and cook until it begins to caramelize. Add cooked quinoa, chili powder, and garlic powder. Stir and allow flavors to develop. Turn off heat and set aside.
5. In a pot or pan, cook egg any style. Then, in a serving bowl, add squash-quinoa mixture. Top with steak slices and avocado slices, then add egg. Sprinkle on goat cheese.