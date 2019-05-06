M&F Shakedown: Isopure Infusions Piña Colada

A post-workout meal that contains carbohydrates and protein will not only promote muscle protein synthesis and enhance glycogen storage but will also aid recovery. This concoction is quick absorbing thanks to the 2:1 carb-to-protein ratio, whey protein isolate, and relatively low fat content.

This shake boasts 25 grams of protein—20 of which come from Isopure Infusions' 100% rBST-free whey protein isolate with four grams of naturally occurring BCAAs. The hidden vegetables are a good source of fiber and the fun flavor is a nice change from the traditional chocolate or vanilla shake routine. Note: You will not taste the cauliflower, but adding in this frozen vegetable will add to your total vegetable content for the day, boost nutrients, and add thickness to the shake.

Allow yourself this treat after a grueling workout and be transported to your favorite tropical locale. Here's all you'll need to whip up this shake at home.

Ingredients:

1 scoop Isopure Infusions Tropical Punch

1 cup unsweetened vanilla coconut milk

½ cup frozen pineapple chunks

½ banana

½ cup frozen cauliflower

¼ cup raw oats (oatmeal)

½ cup coconut water

¾ cup water

Ice

Add all ingredients to blender. Blend until combined.