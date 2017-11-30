Healthy Recipes
Whole Wheat Lemon Cranberry Scones
These are great for an early-morning protein kick.
These delicious scones are made with wholesome ingredients, and they're free of any refined sugars. They feature whole wheat flour for added fiber and nutrients, are lightly sweetened with maple syrup, and call for Greek yogurt as opposed to the usual buttermilk you'd use for scones. Finally, they're packed with antioxidant-rich cranberries that provide the perfect amount of tartness.
Whole Wheat Lemon Cranberry Scones Servings: 12
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 15
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 15
You'll need
- ¾ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 egg
- 2¾ cup whole wheat flour (white whole wheat for a lighter texture)
- 4 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp baking soda
- ½ cup butter
- 1 lemon, zested
- ½ cup maple syrup
- 1 cup cranberries
Recipe courtesy of Muscle and Manna.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°. Mix together Greek yogurt and egg in a small bowl. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl, mix dry ingredients: whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.
3. Cut butter into mixture until the texture resembles coarse peas.
4. Mix in the zest of 1 lemon, maple syrup, cranberries.
5. Add yogurt mixture and stir until a soft dough forms. Knead about 10 times. Form dough into two balls and pat into circles approximately ¾-1″ thick.
6. Cut each circle into 6 pieces using a pizza cutter. Place the scones on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes until lightly browned and cooked through.