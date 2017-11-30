Whole Wheat Lemon Cranberry Scones

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Mix together Greek yogurt and egg in a small bowl. Set aside.

2. In a large bowl, mix dry ingredients: whole wheat flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.

3. Cut butter into mixture until the texture resembles coarse peas.

4. Mix in the zest of 1 lemon, maple syrup, cranberries.

5. Add yogurt mixture and stir until a soft dough forms. Knead about 10 times. Form dough into two balls and pat into circles approximately ¾-1″ thick.

6. Cut each circle into 6 pieces using a pizza cutter. Place the scones on an ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes until lightly browned and cooked through.