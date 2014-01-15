12 Supposedly 'Healthy' Foods That Actually Aren't

Here’s a secret in the food industry: many healthy foods are no better than their alternatives. Some have little nutritional value, some actually contain harmful chemicals, and some even pose as “healthy” when they’re downright bad for you.

Go beyond the labels and scrutinize the ingredients. Breads labeled as “whole wheat” or “whole grain,” for example, can pack as much as 70% refined flour. But because it includes some whole grains, it can advertise itself as the real deal.

And challenge the myths. You don’t need many fat-free or cholesterol-free options because, in its unprocessed form, fat doesn’t make you fat and cholesterol doesn’t clog your arteries.

In this article, we list twelve of the worst health foods; stay clear and stay healthy.