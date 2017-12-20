The 4 Biggest Holiday Fitness Destroyers

After putting in an entire calendar year of intensive training and diligent dieting, the last thing you'd want is to undermine your progress by slacking off in December. It's critical to finish the year strong—and while we get it, you're human, being aware of the potential pitfalls posed by an extended vacation and time away from the gym doesn't hurt.

Nothing can wipe out a full year’s worth of progress like the dinners, parties, commitments, and stress that come in those few short weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. It's a six-week period that can easily undo months of hard work.

To help you avoid falling into those traps, here’s a heads up on the four biggest holiday fitness destroyers, and some tips on what you can do to keep them at bay.