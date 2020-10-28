Habit #6: Keep a food journal.

Maybe the most important habit. Of all nutritional interventions and schemes (low carb, low fat, calorie counting, etc.) food journaling has proven to be the most effective for weight/fat loss. Go figure. It also allows you to track what you are doing and make changes as necessary.

With that, you’re setting a great base. Once you’ve mad it through months of training and dieting, you can become more regimented. But don’t sabotage your ambition by focusing too much on tiny details and wearing yourself out right from the beginning. Trust me, those structured meal plans will come in handy once you’ve established your base.

How Much Protein Do You Need?

Curious about your requirements for putting on healthy lean mass? GNC’s Protein Number calculator is just the ticket. Try it out.