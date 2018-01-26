The 5 Healthiest Dips for Snacking

Performing dips in the gym: smart. Performing dips at the snack table: dangerous. Stick to these five nutritious options to prevent your physique from slipping.
Pairing these dips with chips? Ditch the fatty potato chips in favor of bean-based chips like Beanitos and Beanfields. Or better yet, pair them with vegetables.
1 of 5
Westend61 / Getty
Guacamole
Avocado—a nutritional badass—is the lynchpin of guacamole. And because of that, guac provides more than 20 nutrients, including healthy fats, potassium, and vitamin C. Just watch your portion size.
Brands we like: Wholly Guacamole, Yucatan
2 of 5
Claudia Totir / Getty
Salsa
Salsa is the lowest-calorie dip that actually contributes to your vegetable servings for the day. Plus, it’s delicious. Look for varieties that list tomatoes as the first ingredient.
Brands we like: Green Mountain Gringo Salsa, Newman’s Own
3 of 5
Westend61 / Getty
Tzatziki
This Greek yogurt-based dip is low in calories and sodium. It even provides a little protein. Pair it with baby carrots or celery, or drizzle it over salmon or chicken.
Brand we like: Cava
4 of 5
Westend61 / Getty
Hummus
Made from chickpeas, sesame seeds, lemon juice, and a few other things, hummus is a low-fat, low-sodium dip—as long as you don’t overdo it.
Brands we like: Fountain of Health, Roots
5 of 5
Dorling Kindersley: Stuart West / Getty
Spinach/Artichoke
This dip can be a calorie bomb— when it’s made with cream cheese, sour cream, or mayo. So sub in plain Greek yogurt and keep your six-pack.
Brand we like: Cedar’s