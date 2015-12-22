5 Ways to Lose Weight After the Holidays

During the holidays, all good intentions of trying to keep your health and nutrition on track is a lot easier said than done, especially when there is a feast of stuffing, gravy, and warm buttered rolls coming for you hot from the oven. The holidays are for merriment and only come once a year, but it's important to realize the cost of snoozing your alarm from your daily exercise routine and enjoying an extra serving of mashed potatoes and small slice of pumpkin pie.

These extra servings might seem innocent, but these indulgences come at a cost. Don't let poor eating habits carry on into the colder months. The accumulation of these pounds unfortunately won't melt as fast as the snow in the spring. Here are my five ways to lose weight after holiday eating, that I even follow myself.