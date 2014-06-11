5 Best Foods for Building Muscle

5. Apples

This is a go-to fruit for many reasons. They are a great post-workout food and a fantastic source of carbs, electrolytes and fiber. Their skin contains many phytonutrients that the body needs. Plus, the sweet crunch and low-calorie count make them a great craving killer, which is important for those nights when you are on the prowl for something sweet.

Justin Grinnell, CSCS, is the owner of State of Fitness in East Lansing, Michigan. For from Justin, you can visit his gym’s website at www.mystateoffitness.com, his Facebook page, or check him out on Twitter