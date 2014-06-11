Moya Mcallister
Meal Plans
5 Best Foods for Building Muscle
Make sure these foods make it into your weekly menu if you want to maximize your gains.
There are hundreds of different foods that can help build muscle. But what if you had to pick only five foods that you could eat for the rest of your life? In that case, you’d want foods that could help cover many different nutritional needs so that you did not lose any precious muscle. Among those needs:
- Protein to help build and repair muscle and other tissues
- Fats to encourage proper hormones and reduce inflammation
- Phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals to support general health
- Overall nutrient dense calories to provide sufficient energy
1 of 5
fcafotodigital / Getty
2 of 5
Glow Cuisine / Getty
3 of 5
Linda Hughes / Snapwire / Getty
4 of 5
Julia Murray / EyeEm / Getty Images
5 of 5
Seksan Manee / EyeEm / Getty