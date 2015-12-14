6 Ways to Avoid Getting Fat This Winter

Maskot / Getty

Much like when bears put on weight to survive the winter, we humans seem to as well. Studies have shown that we tend to gain a little weight during the holiday period, which isn't surprising given the amount of holidy food people consume. What's more, packing on the cold-weather fat layers is just part of human nature. The cold weather triggers us to eat more. Plus, most people just aren’t as active once temperatures start to drop.

So what’s the solution? Simply put, get off the couch this winter and tackle the winter months with the right nutrition and workout plan.