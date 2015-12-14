6 Ways to Avoid Getting Fat This Winter

svetikd/Getty Images
You may consider the holiday feasting period over at the start of the New Year, but several holidays still offer the overindulgence: Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, and even Super Bowl Sunday. To avoid binging at every occasion, tackle your holiday events with an eating strategy. First, eat something small, yet filling, with both protein and fiber an hour or two before the event. You’ll be less likely to overindulge if you attend the meal slightly hungrier, but not starving. Next, prepare to allow yourself an indulgence or two—whether that’s a little portion of a creamy side dish or a small holiday treat for dessert. Research suggests that depriving yourself of such sweet treats can trigger overeating. And while feasting, serve yourself on a smaller plate—that way you’re more likely to keep portion sizes in-check. Lastly, focus on the company, not the food, and engage in good conversation.