Creatine is a science-backed supplement that supports muscles growth, strength and endurance, and recovery from your workouts. These products are highly beneficial to the majority of the population with no harmful side effects.

Because of the advantages creatine provides, the popularity of this supplement has skyrocketed in recent years, increasing the number of companies coming out with their own products and brands.

To keep you from spending hours looking through the almost endless options, we put together a great list of the best 6 creating products on the market today, and here is what we came up with.

Why do we like these options so much? Let’s take a look.

The Top 6 Best Creatine Monohydrate Supplements on the Market

After spending a lot of time researching all of the different creatine options available today, we have come up with a list of six brands, we believe to be the most effective products out there.

Here are the products we’ve chosen:

Huge Creatine (Editor's Choice) Strength Series Creatine HMB Dymatize Creatine Micronized Nurtabio Creatine Monohydrate Beyond Raw Creatine Old School Labs Classic Creatine

We chose these brands because of the high-quality Creatine Monohydrate they each contain, their excellent review, and their affordable price tags.

You cannot go wrong with any of these options. Now let’s get into our review.

1. Huge Creatine Monohydrate

Coming in the first place is Huge Creatine by Huge Supplements. The reason why we love this product is that it comes in tablets.

Each tablet packs 1000mg of Creatine Monohydrate, and at 5-tabs daily, it will provide you with the science-backed dosage of 5000mg.

That’s exactly what you should be looking for – no useless fillers or extra ingredients that drive the price up. This product will help you speed up muscle gains, recovery, and strength and boost your overall performance.

Each container holds 150 tabs equaling a one-month supply. If you’re going to start taking creatine, we suggest stocking up on a several-month supply.

Since this formula comes in a tablet form, they are extremely convenient to take, making it easy to get your daily creatine dose from anywhere at any time. We don’t like powders, as they often taste bad and dissolve poorly – with these tablets, you won’t have to worry about all that.

Per company instructions, it is essential to take these tablets in the morning or night and with 8-12 fluid ounces of water every day.

Huge supplements provide customers with a wide array of options. Many of them are great for stacking with your creatine powder for added benefits, including whey protein, vegan protein, BCAA, or pre-workout.

Pros:

Contains 5000mg of creatine monohydrate per serving

Effective for lean muscle and strength gains

It comes in easy to take tablets

Affordable for almost every budget

High-quality creatine formula

Cons:

You have to take five tablets every day to get the full benefits

Not available at many stores

2. Strength Series Creatine HMB

Next up we have Transparent Labs’ Creatine HMB. What makes this product unique is that it combines both Creatine monohydrate (5000mg) and HMB (1500mg) in a serving.

One scoop equals one daily serving, which can be taken 30 minutes following your workout or in the morning on non-workout days.

What’s also good to know is that this product is free of dyes, artificial sweeteners, and artificial preservatives and is free of gluten and non-GMO.

The company behind this product has high ratings across the board, from effectiveness to quality and even value. While this product may be a little more expensive than the other options on the market, the benefits you will see may just be worth it.

Pros:

It comes in a variety of delicious flavors

Combines creatine with HMB

Other nutrients are included in the formula for added benefits

Cons

The price is a bit higher than other options

Doesn’t taste optimal

3. Dymatize Creatine Micronized

Dymatize Creatine comes in a micronized powder form, which is done to ensure proper dispersion. You are to take one 5g scoop of powder every day before or after each workout and anytime during the day on your days off.

Many customers have written reviews for the product and stated that results were visible within one week and that the supplement helped them improve their workout sessions almost immediately.

Dymatize creatine is made from 100% pure Creatine Monohydrate, with no fillers or additives ever mixed into the formula.

Pros:

This micronized formula mixes easily

It comes without a flavor making it easy to mix into your favorite drinks

Great price for a month’s supply

It has tons of great reviews from those who have already tried it

Cons:

Containers do not seem to come with a scoop for measuring.

Limited availability

4. NutraBio Creatine Monohydrate

NutraBio Creatine Monohydrate comes in a 10.6-ounce container and provides you with a 60-day supply of their GMO-Free, Kosher Certified pure creatine formula. This brand is vegan friendly and has no additives or flavors, giving you all of the benefits of your daily supplement.

This Creatine formula has been on the market since 2018 and has tons of amazing reviews and ratings.

NutraBio is a full-disclosure company that provides customers with fully transparent labels to ensure you have peace of mind every time you mix this formula into a glass of water.

Taking this product every day is going to provide you with impressive results.

Pros:

This container gives you a 60-day supply, unlike most products that only do 30

There are no additives or strong flavors, making it easier to take

This is a well-established brand with some amazing reviews

The product is affordable for most budgets

Cons:

It may not be the best option for those with sensitive stomachs

Doesn’t dissolve optimally

5. Beyond Raw Creatine

Beyond Raw Creatine was created by a popular and trusted brand that uses lab-grade ingredients to make effective and quality powder that is easy to digest and starts to work almost immediately.

The product is customized specifically to aid muscle protein synthesis and ATD production to help you develop stronger, more defined muscles in a shorter period of time.

Each servicing provides 4G of raw lab creatine and should be mixed with an 8-ounce glass of water or other beverage. You should continue to drink water frequently throughout your day while taking this supplement.

Pros:

Developed by a well-respected brand

The formula is easy to digest

It is made with fully-dosed key ingredients

Cons:

Many people seem to complain about the taste (which could be avoided if mixed with certain beverages)

The daily dose is under the recommended 5g for serious athletes

6. Old School Labs Classic Creatine

The saying goes, “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”, and that seems to be the belief of the Old School Labs brand, with more than 40 years of formulating supplements under its belt. This creatine powder comes in its purest form and is 3rd-party purity-tested, additive-free, sugar-free, and easy to mix.

Old School Labs Classic Creatine comes in a 300 gram container – providing you a 60-day supply of 5g scoops. This option also has the added benefits of BioFit probiotic ensuring gut health ; maximum absorption.

Many customers have raved about the results they see within days of taking this supplement, happy about the ability to work out for longer periods of time and requiring shorter rest periods throughout their sessions.

Pros:

It comes in a 90-day supply

Has added BioFit probiotics, which can be beneficial for digestion

Made by a reputable supplements company

Contains 5 grams of creatine per serving

Cons:

Probiotics may have side effects on some people

Relatively expensive compared to other brands

What exactly is Creatine?

Before we take you deep into the benefits of using a daily Creatine supplement, we wanted to give you a good idea of what exactly creating is in order to help you have a better understanding of how and why it works.

Creatine is a naturally occurring amino acid that is mainly located in your body’s muscles . Most people get their daily recommended dose of creatine through foods such as seafood or red meats.

Your body also makes its own creatine through the liver, kidneys, and pancreas, but only providing around 1g per day. The body stores creatine as phosphocreatine in your body, providing energy for movement and endurance.

This natural creatine in the body maintains your muscles and also aids in your brain development but isn’t enough to help build any significant muscle mass.

While most people take creatine supplements to increase muscle mass and up their athletic performance, it is actually a common product to take for other health reasons.

Prevents injuries – Supplemental creatine can reduce dehydration and injuries to bones, ligaments, nerves, and tendons.

– Supplemental creatine can reduce dehydration and injuries to bones, ligaments, nerves, and tendons. Creatine-metabolizing syndromes- Those who suffer from a low creatine illness will benefit from supplemental formulas that can aid in reducing the side effects of their conditions.

Those who suffer from a low creatine illness will benefit from supplemental formulas that can aid in reducing the side effects of their conditions. Cognition and brain health – It is believed creatine can improve cognitive performance, especially in the elderly.

– It is believed creatine can improve cognitive performance, especially in the elderly. Sarcopenia and bone health – Some studies show creatine can help counteract some age-related muscular decline and the loss of bone mineral density.

– Some studies show creatine can help counteract some age-related muscular decline and the loss of bone mineral density. Skin aging- New-age advanced research suggests that creatine creams can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and skin sagging if applied to the face every day. It may even reduce the appearance of sunspots.

Now that you know what creatine is and how it can help the entire body let’s take a look at what it can do for your muscles and workout performance (which is why you are here.)

Benefits of Creatine Monohydrate

There is a wide variety of creatine products available today, with many of them formulated with different types of creatine, offering many of the same benefits. However, in our opinion, creatine monohydrate is like no other.

We feel Creatine Monohydrate is the most effective product on the market and is absorbed by the body better than all the others .

We believe this type of creatine has the most scientific data backing up its benefits and providing plenty of indication that it is extremely beneficial.

If you are considering taking one of the creatine options listed above, here is what you can expect.

Increases Lean Muscle Mass

In order for creatine to be beneficial in increasing lean muscle mass, you have to increase the amount of creatine supplied to your skeletal muscles. These are the longest muscles in the body and are attached to your bones and tendons, giving your body a lean and sculpted look.

Creatine makes noticeable changes in the muscles cells that let the body know it is time to create more muscles proteins, in turn, developing larger muscles mass.

When you do high-intensity workouts, especially things like weight lifting, your muscles will develop microscopic tears that then require new fresh muscle development to heal them. This is what builds up muscle, increasing the mass.

Your body’s natural creatine supply is equipped to help fill those spaces in the muscles, but adding extra supplemental creatine is going to speed up the process and provide more chemicals to aid in muscle development.

Creatine is also attributed to creating a contraction in the muscle that also produces an increase in mass.

Some studies performed indicate that creatine is effective at decreasing the levels of Myostatin naturally found in the body, which is a molecule response that is directly related to stunting the growth of muscles.

Decreasing myostatin will be extremely beneficial to getting the results you want without fighting genetics. We also recommend adding in a protein powder for muscle gain when running creatine.

Builds Strength and Power

Many studies prove that increasing creatine levels in your body through quality supplements will enhance overall muscle production, building two times as much muscle and increasing your strength as training alone.

Researchers have found that daily Creation ingestion also produces insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), which naturally increases muscle mass throughout the body.

It is well documented that using Creatine Monohydrate will show significant results within the first week of use and will continue to help provide additional benefits during workouts while taking the products on a daily basis.

Supports Exercise Performance

Not only is creatine monohydrate going to improve your strength, power, and muscle mass, but it is also going to enhance your performance during your workouts.

Many studies have shown that those who take creatine before a workout will show positive ergogenic effects, especially during short, high-intensity sessions (i.e., sprint training, weight lifting, HITT workouts. etc.)

According to the National Library of Medicine, Creatine Monohydrate is a relatively safe supplement that can be used in adolescents up to the elderly.

Another benefit to creatine during any type of exercise is its ability to aid in longer sessions giving you more stamina and making it easier to hit the treadmill for longer periods of time or lift weights for a few more reps every time you train.

Once the workout is over, creatine is also going to aid in recovery, shortening the amount of time it takes to repair after a tough session and making it easier to get right back at it the next day .

You may hear that cycling your creatine products will improve your experience and enhance your results; however, there is little to no evidence at all that indicates this is factual.

There doesn’t seem to be any reason to switch up the type of brand of creatine you take as long as you take it as directed and consistently.

When is the Best Time to Take Creatine Monohydrate?

According to most studies, creatine is most effective when taken 30-minutes before or after your workout on exercise days. You shouldn’t take the supplement any sooner or later than that, or it will not provide the same great benefits and results.

There is a split decision amongst the masses about whether creatine should be taken before or after a workout. Those who are for taking the supplement before a workout believe it is necessary to fuel your body to enhance the exercise.

Those on the side of creatine being an after-workout supplement feel this is the time when your muscles are most susceptible to the benefits it provides and ready for muscle repair and rejuvenation.

While creatine is seen as a beneficial product to consume on the days you work out, it is also recommended to take the supplement on your off days as well. If you choose to take creatine as a daily workout enhancer, you should take it every day.

Taking your recommended daily dose even on days you don’t visit the gym will help ensure your creatine levels don’t drop.

Most professionals suggest that you take your creatine supplement with plenty of water, even if the labels state it can be mixed in any type of liquid. The reasoning for this suggestion is that water will help keep your stomach calm during workouts,

It is also beneficial to take your daily supplements with a meal; this is going to help transport the nutrients to the essential parts of your body quicker and increases the absorption rate to the correct tissues and muscles.

Should You Start Taking Creatine?

We recommend that everybody takes creatine, as this is an extremely effective and completely natural supplement with no harmful or adverse side effects. Creatine is the best ingredient out on the market for performance that provides nothing but benefits.

The National Library of Medicine states that creatine is a safe supplement for everyone, from adolescents to the elderly.

The amount of exercise you choose to do also isn’t an indication as to whether or not you take a creatine supplement.

These formulas are beneficial to those looking to bulk up through intense weight lifting sessions or anyone interested in gaining a little extra muscle to improve their health.

Does Creatine Monohydrate Cause Side Effects?

No, creatine monohydrate does not cause any side effects. Many studies show creatine is the only legal supplement that supports muscle growth, strength, and performance without causing any negative side effects or harm to your health.

Reviews taking place for more than 25 years prove that this supplement has predominantly positive outcomes with no ergolytic effects.

While you may locate many different articles that state creatine is bad for your kidneys, may cause kidney stones, or raises blood pressure simply do not have any support to back up the claims.

Some believe creatine can cause problems for people who have diabetes. This is a false statement, and additional can be proven that, in turn, creatine can have positive effects on people with diabetes, possibly aiding in the increase of glucose control.

Another effect you may experience while taking creatine is inflammation of muscle mass due to water absorption through muscle tissue.

While it isn’t a negative side effect, it is something that happens and will give you the appearance of larger muscles.

Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Creatine

In the text above, we have provided you with tons of information regarding the benefits of taking creatine on a regular basis and how it supports strength, muscle growth, and endurance. We gave you facts supported by scientific studies and reviews from those who have taken these products and gave you real-life accounts of how they reacted to them.

Now we want to address some of the most frequently asked questions regarding creatine and give you some straightforward answers in hopes of helping you make good the best decision for your specific needs.

Is Creatine Bad For You?

Absolutely not. As previously mentioned, creatine is a beneficial supplement that builds stamina, increases your strength and agility, builds muscles two times faster than exercise alone, and aid in a quick recovery. There are no documented disadvantages of taking creatine supplements.

The only common issue reported while taking a creatine supplement relates to stomach troubles, including bloating, diarrhea, cramping, etc.

These are typically due to digestion and can, more often than not, be cured by simply increasing your water intake throughout the day, especially before and after each workout.

Aside from digestion concerns, there are no studies ever conducted that show any indication taking creatine on a short or long term basis can have any ill effects mentally, physically, or emotionally.

Does Creatine Cause Hair Loss?

Contrary to popular belief, creatine does not cause hair loss. There are tons of theories out there that suggest creatine can lead to hair loss due to an increase in dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a testosterone hormone that is known to shrink hair follicles and, in turn, lead to hair loss in anyone who takes the supplement.

Well, it is, in fact, true that creatine increases the DHT hormones; Dr. Jose Antonio, an author of an article in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, states that hair loss caused by creatine is a misconception with no proof backing up the claim.

Does Creatine Make You Gain Weight?

Creatine does make you gain weight, but hear us out before you change your mind and cancel your order.

Creatine does not make you gain fat; the weight gain you will experience from taking the supplement comes from two different places: one water weight and two muscle gain.

First, creatine draws water to your muscles which will cause your weight to increase due to muscles saturation; this water will also expand the muscle, which might be the first change of appearance you see.

Second, creatine is mostly popular due to the increase in muscles mass, and as we all know, muscle outweighs fat.

So, yes, creatine will cause weight gain. However, it is weight gain that you can be happy with.

On the other hand, many people want to know if creatine is effective as a weight-loss supplement. This is a little complicated when you get into the scientific benefits and findings. Creatine does not on its own reduce fat.

Creatine is not a diet suppressor or a fat zapping miracle medicine. However, creatine products will increase your workout performance, allowing you to run longer and train harder, which will help you blast away that unwanted fat supply.

Should You Take Creatine on Off Days?

While we touched upon this a bit earlier, it is important to reiterate the importance of taking creatine even when you are on off days.

Creatine supplements work the best when there is a steady build-up in your body at a specific amount. If you miss a dose on your off days, you stand to lose some of the build-ups in your skeletal muscles, requiring you to build that saturation back up to receive the most significant results.

Not only should you take your creatine on a daily basis, but it should also be taken in scheduled increments during the day. If you take creatine capsules, you can take them all in the morning, before your workout, or broken up into increments throughout the day.

No matter how you take the supplement, you need to make sure you keep yourself on a routine and consistent schedule.

How Long Does it Take for Creatine to Work?

The length of time for noticeable benefits when using creatine will look different for every person. Most people will begin to notice a change within 1-4 weeks, and typically, it takes roughly 30 days for the supplement to build up and saturate your muscles enough for significant changes to be present.

As long as you continue to take your daily dose, the creatine is going to continue working. A build-up of extra creatine is going to promote faster results and maintain added stamina.

If you are taking creatine and not working out, you will see a delay in any noticeable results, if you have noticeable results at all. Remember, this formula is used to repair muscles and add new muscle protein to the tissue after an intense workout.

How Much Creatine Should You Take Per Day?

The maximum recommended dose of creatine per day is 5g. This is typically what you will see as a daily serving size for most brands.

This can vary depending on the results you are looking for and the types of workouts you choose to do.

If you are looking to bulk up quickly, there is a very convincing study that was performed in 1996, where researchers found that taking up to 20g of creatine a day for five straight days increased muscle creatine up to about 45%.

Once your creatine levels have hit their max and no more than five consecutive days of such a high dose, the study found, this level stayed consistent as long as the participant continued with a daily regimen of 5gs, not taking a day off, even if they are not working out.

With that said, the daily dose per person will fluctuate, especially based on weight and workouts.

Someone who only weighs 125lbs and taking creatine to improve their strength and stamina for an upcoming marathon could benefit from simply taking 2gs of creatine on a routine basis. (This after building their creatine levels with higher initial dosing.)

Can You Mix Protein Powder and Creatine?

Yes, you can, and it is even beneficial for you to do so. Mixing creatine powder and protein powder, especially on workout days, will provide you with much more effective results.

The reason combining the two products is ideal has to do with how they both work separately to improve strength, endurance, and muscle mass.

If you choose to mix the two supplements, there are multiple options in order to do so. Some will take their creatine before workouts and their protein shake afterward, and others choose to mix protein powdering into creatine water and take them simultaneously.

No matter how you choose to mix your supplements, remember to always take the recommended dose to ensure, you get the most signification results.

You also want to remember that taking your creatine with plenty of water and a meal is going to help support digestion, decrease stomach issues, and aid in the absorption of the supplement.

The Bottom Line

Researchers have shown that there are endless advantages to taking Creatine supplements, whether you are a bodybuilder or someone simply looking to gain some added muscles mass to your physique.

We support this claim and feel that in science, there are no real disadvantages to this product; you have nothing to lose.

If you have made the decision to try adding creatine to your daily routine, consider choosing from one of the six great options listed above.

Each of the products provided is sure to give you the results you are looking for in no time at all.

