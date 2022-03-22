Over the past couple of years, I’ve been testing out some of the best pre-workouts for men.

A good pre-workout should give you a nice clean energy boost, help you lift heavier, and make you more explosive during sets.

But most of them suck!

They’ll give you headaches, make you tired, and ruin your workout entirely.

After trying about 30 different products, I found some that really do work.

Here’s my roundup of the top 5 best pre-workout supplements for men:

Let’s get started with why I think ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ by Crazy Nutrition is the best pre-workout for men.

#1. Intensive Pre-Train

The best pre-workout supplement I’ve ever tried is ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ (available here) by Crazy Nutrition.

It comes in 3 flavors:

Blue Raspberry (my favorite)

Green Apple (caffeine-free)

Fruit Punch

It’s the only pre-workout I use these days and is available here.

What Is Intensive Pre-Train?

‘Intensive Pre-Train’ is a pre-workout for men that will:

Give you explosive energy and power

Increase your focus and drive

Help you smash your personal bests

Enhance your results

Speed up recovery times

‘Intensive Pre-Train’ will help you do it without causing any jitters or post-workout ‘crashes.’

It comes in a delicious ‘Blue-Raspberry’ flavor and mixes instantly with water.

Fifteen minutes before your workout, just one scoop is all you need to get incredible results.

Let’s take a look at how it works.

How Does Intensive Pre-Train Work?

According to the official website, ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ is manufactured in the USA in FDA and cGMP certified facilities and contains 19 natural “powerhouse” ingredients.

I dug into the science behind these ingredients, and here’s what I found out:

Caffeine Anhydrous: Most of the ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ energy benefits come from a dehydrated form of caffeine called “caffeine anhydrous.” Numerous studies show caffeine can boost energy levels and increase focus and alertness. For example, this study found that resistance training performance is dramatically improved by coffee and caffeine ingestion, while this study found that caffeine has a strong ergogenic effect on endurance exercise.

Most of the ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ energy benefits come from a dehydrated form of caffeine called “caffeine anhydrous.” Numerous studies show caffeine can boost energy levels and increase focus and alertness. For example, this study found that resistance training performance is dramatically improved by coffee and caffeine ingestion, while this study found that caffeine has a strong ergogenic effect on endurance exercise. En-Xtra: Besides caffeine, ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ also contains Alpinia Galanga, a potent “caffeine amplifier” that increases focus and alertness for up to 5 hours. This ingredient has been proven to increase the effectiveness of caffeine and prevent post-workout ‘crashes’ in energy levels.

Besides caffeine, ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ also contains Alpinia Galanga, a potent “caffeine amplifier” that increases focus and alertness for up to 5 hours. This ingredient has been proven to increase the effectiveness of caffeine and prevent post-workout ‘crashes’ in energy levels. KSM-66: While caffeine alone can increase strength levels, ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ also contains a patented formula called “KSM-66” that contains the popular Ashwagandha extract. This study found that Ashwagandha can deliver clinically significant increases in strength and muscle mass, making it one of the most potent ingredients in ‘Intensive Pre-Train.’

While caffeine alone can increase strength levels, ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ also contains a patented formula called “KSM-66” that contains the popular Ashwagandha extract. This study found that Ashwagandha can deliver clinically significant increases in strength and muscle mass, making it one of the most potent ingredients in ‘Intensive Pre-Train.’ Beta-Alanine: Research has shown that Beta-Alanine can boost power and intensity levels during exercise, helping you work out longer and train harder.

Research has shown that Beta-Alanine can boost power and intensity levels during exercise, helping you work out longer and train harder. L-Arginine : L-Arginine has been proven to increase endurance and strength by raising growth hormone (HGH) and nitric oxide and growth hormone (GH) levels. This ingredient is likely responsible for the huge ‘pumps’ that ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ is claimed to produce.

: L-Arginine has been proven to increase endurance and strength by raising growth hormone (HGH) and nitric oxide and growth hormone (GH) levels. This ingredient is likely responsible for the huge ‘pumps’ that ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ is claimed to produce. L-Tyrosine: This mood-boosting ingredient has been proven to alleviate some of the effects of stress and may be beneficial to individuals who engage in periods of intense activity.

This mood-boosting ingredient has been proven to alleviate some of the effects of stress and may be beneficial to individuals who engage in periods of intense activity. L-Phenylalanine : There is good evidence that L-Phenylalanine can increase fat loss by encouraging the conversion of stored body fat to energy.

: There is good evidence that L-Phenylalanine can increase fat loss by encouraging the conversion of stored body fat to energy. Thiamine: Alongside L-Phenylalanine, ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ contains a B-vitamin called Thiamine that has been proven to encourage the body to use energy instead of storing it as fat.

It’s nice to see that the ingredients in ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ are backed by solid research.

Here’s why I think Intensive Pre-Train is the best pre-workout for men:

I ordered a tub of ‘Intensive Pre-Train,’ which arrived in a few days.

I took my first scoop right before a heavy leg workout, and here’s what I experienced:

First, it mixed great and didn’t leave any powdery residue in my shaker bottle. The Blue Raspberry flavor tasted amazing and didn’t cause any digestion issues.

It kicked in within 20 minutes and gave me a burst of focus and energy.

While some caffeine-based pre-workout supplements give me headaches and cause my energy levels to crash after a while, ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ gave me clean, long-lasting energy and focus.

My leg day usually takes me almost one hour to complete, but with ‘Intensive Pre-Train,’ I was finished by the 50-minute mark. I kept on working out and even squeezed in a couple of extra sets.

After my workout, I still had energy, felt great, and didn’t need my usual nap. My girlfriend loved how much more attentive and engaged I was compared with normal.

Some of the benefits of ‘Intensive Pre-Train’ took a few weeks to become apparent.

For example, I noticed that I was recovering faster after workouts and wasn’t experiencing the usual muscle soreness.

I also noticed that I could lift heavier weights than usual, which had the knock-on effect of increasing my muscle mass.

In short, Intensive Pre-Train gave me:

A nice clean energy

More focus and drive to workout

More intensity during workouts

A power boost to lift heavier

Faster recovery

‘Intensive Pre-Train’ is leagues ahead of most other pre-workouts I’ve tried, so it’s made it to number 1 on my list of the best pre-workouts for men.

It delivers on its claims and will give you the energy, focus, power, and drive you to need to take your workouts to the next level and get the results you deserve.

And if for some reason you don’t like it, then you are covered by their 60-day no-hassle 100% money-back guarantee.

#2. Blackwolf

At number 2 on our list of the best pre-workouts for men, we have Blackwolf by MuscleClub.

MuscleClub was founded by like-minded fitness professionals who were tired of the “bro-science” plaguing the supplement industry.

They set out to create a pre-workout that’s “big on flavor and big on results,” and Blackwolf doesn’t disappoint.

They used clinically studied ingredients at doses proven to boost performance, energy, and focus to develop Blackwolf.

Each tub of Blackwolf Pre-Workout costs $44.99 and contains just 22 servings. This makes it one of the pricier options on my list, but you get what you pay for!

Blackwolf comes in 3 flavors:

Blue Raspberry

Green Apple

Fruit Punch (no caffeine) contains DMAE and huperzine to boost focus without making you feel jittery

I tested the Green Apple flavor and found it gave me a nice rush of energy which helped boost my workouts.

Blackwolf is second only to Intensive Pre-Train and delivers a huge increase in energy levels, motivation, and training intensity in terms of performance.

What I loved most about Blackwolf is that it produces highly consistent results.

Blackwolf is 100% safe and is trusted by elite athletes, including Olympic swimmer Ekaterina Avramova and professional boxer Ekow ‘The Engine’ Essuman, so you know it gets results.

#3. C4 Original

Third place on this list of the best pre-workouts for men is C4 Original by Cellucor.

C4 Original was launched by Cellucor back in 2011 and is considered by some to be America’s #1 pre-workout supplement and is available in two sizes:

30-serving 195g tubs ($29.99)

60-serving 390g tubs ($49.99)

At just 83 cents per serving, C4 offers excellent value.

It comes in a range of refreshing, sugar-free flavors, including:

Orange Burst

Icy Blue Razz

Green Apple

and Strawberry Margarita.

When I tested the Icy Blue Razz flavor, I felt the caffeine hit right away and got a nice energy boost that fired up my workout.

I rate it lower than my top 2 picks in terms of results, but it’s still way ahead of most other pre-workouts supplements for men.

I ranked C4 in third place because a few times, it gave me headaches which ruined my workouts but overall, I think it’s a great pre-workout supplement for men.

#4. Total War by Redcon1

Fourth place on my list of the best pre-workouts for men goes to Total War by Redcon1.

Total War bills itself as a “professional grade” pre-workout designed for athletes looking to increase strength, endurance, and energy.

Each tub of Total War costs $42.99 and contains 30 servings, meaning that it costs $1.43 per serving.

It’s available in 30 different flavors! Including:

Grape

Orange

Pineapple

Miami-themed ‘Vice City.’

and the apocalypse-inspired ‘Zombie Blood.’

Despite offering candy-inspired flavors like ‘Sour Gummy Bear’ and ‘Bubblegum,’ none of the Total War Pre-workout s contain artificial colors. They are all sugar-free and keto-friendly.

When I tested Total War, I was amazed by how quickly it took effect and found it gave me enough energy and power to crush even my most challenging workouts.

I opted for the Blue Lemonade flavor and found it mixed easily and tasted delicious. I loved that it boosted my endurance with more energy, focus, and better pumps.

Although Redcon1 claims that Total War is the strongest pre-workout on the market on a “milligram for milligram” basis, I find Intensive Pre-Train to be stronger and more effective.

I ranked Total War in fourth place because I didn’t find the effects consistent. I got amazing results for the first couple of workouts, and then the effects started trailing off.

Overall, Total War is still a great product and one of the best pre-workouts for men.

#5. Bucked-Up!

Fifth place on my list of the top 5 best pre-workouts for men goes to Bucked-Up!

Like Total War, Bucked-Up is a sugar-free, all-in-one pre-workout that delivers huge pumps and a massive boost to energy levels, endurance, and focus so you can use it without breaking a fast or getting kicked out of keto.

The two products share many of the same ingredients at the same doses, including 6g of Citrulline per serving to maximize blood flow and a clinically beneficial amount of Beta-Alanine to promote strength, endurance, and muscle growth.

The main difference is that Bucked Up also contains Astragin, which has been clinically proven to increase citrulline absorption.

It also contains much less caffeine at 200 mg per serving, so you get smooth energy without the jitters.

Bucked-Up comes in 16 great-tasting flavors and costs $49.99 for a 30-serving tub.

At just over $1.6 per serving, it’s slightly more expensive than my No.1 pre-workout recommendation, Intensive Pre Train.

I tasted the Sour Gummy flavor and loved it!

Despite containing the same amount of Citrulline as Total War, Bucked-Up gave me better pumps (likely due to the Astragin) and more strength gains.

My experience of using Bucked-Up was enjoyable. It gave me long-lasting bursts of energy and didn’t give me a post-workout crash or any side effects.

I rated Bucked-Up in fifth place because it didn’t give me the same intense energy level as other pre-workouts.

It gave me smooth energy, just not enough to take my workouts to the next level.

However, if you’re sensitive to caffeine, Bucked-Up is well worth trying.

